The 66th annual Blessing of the Fleet is set for May 18

In just a matter of days, it will be time for one of Destin’s oldest traditions: the 66th annual Blessing of the Fleet.

This blessed event will be held on Ascension Day, May 18, on the docks behind Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer Restaurant on Destin harbor.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 90 boats had pre-registered for the Blessing of the Fleet, according to Allison Yii, administrative assistant at Immanuel Anglican Church, organizer of the event.

Last year 134 vessels participated in the event, which is for those vessels that make their living on the sea. The blessing event is not for private recreational boats.

Boat captains are encouraged to register their boat ahead of time, to pick up their flag and turn in the information about the crew, Yii said.

Pre-registration can be done by emailing immanuel@iacdestin.org or by calling the church at 850-837-6324 with your vessel’s name, captain’s name, mailing address, email address and phone number, Yii said.

The event started 66 years ago with about a dozen fishing boats asking for blessings for a safe and prosperous year in the small fishing village of Destin.

Today, Destin is no longer a small village, and the fleet has grown rapidly, boasting more than 90 charter boats. And instead of just speaking a blessing over the fishermen, the local clergy now speak blessings over anyone who makes their living on and around the water, including the Coast Guard to the pirates on the Buccaneer.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with a captains’ worship and prayer service under a big tent. The public is encouraged to attend.

The Rev. Bill Driscoll from the Church of the Redeemer Anglican Church in Jacksonville will be the guest speaker.

Every year Father Mike Hesse, who leads a Bible study group for local fishermen, picks someone to bring a word of testimony during the service under the tent. This year Hesse has asked long-time captain Brad Biggers to speak.

“I believe he’s got something to say,” Hesse said, noting Biggers has been dealing with some illness.

After the service, about 5:15 p.m., the clergy will proceed down to the docks to begin the blessing of the vessels. Capt. Tony Davis of the Anastasia will serve as commodore for the event.

While the boats are parading through, a fish fry will be held on the docks. There will be a suggested meal donation.

Parking for the event will be available at the Marler Street Parking Lot across from Brotula’s. The City of Destin recently voted to wave parking fees that day for the event.

Blessing of the Fleet T-shirts will also be on sale the day of the event.

Also, during the week, Destin will be celebrating its 20th year of Destin’s Week of Blessings, which offers additional faith-focused family-oriented events that create greater opportunities to support the Destin community.

Here is a quick breakdown of the Week of Blessings:

May 14, Blessing of the Families.

May 15, Day of prayer and fasting.

May 16, Community and first responder outreach.

May 17, Blessing of the Marketplace in the Family Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church. Pastor Paul Kummer, the founding pastor of Grace Lutheran, will speak at this year’s event.

May 17, Blessing of the youth from 5-7 p.m. at Destin United Methodist.

May 18, Blessing of the Fleet.

May 19, Practice random acts of kindness by sharing the love of Jesus by doing random acts of kindness throughout the community.