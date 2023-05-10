Tennessee anglers pull in "catch of a lifetime" aboard Lady Em on 3-day trip out of Destin

DESTIN — Some described it as epic. Others said it was “the trip of a lifetime.” All agreed it was a huge haul for the eight guys from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, aboard the Lady Em with Capt. Travis Ream.

“It was pretty epic,” Ream said Monday afternoon as they waited to unload the boat from the three-day trip. It had started to rain a bit right after they docked behind Harbor Docks.

“It seemed like everything we fished for, it worked. So, we have a little bit of everything,” Ream said.

Included in the haul was a 165-pound yellowfin tuna, and a 201-pound swordfish that measured 79 inches from the fork to the jaw and 119 inches total. They also reeled in three wahoo, a big mahi, 25 scamp, four yellowedge grouper, 10 longtail sea bass, two more small yellowfin tuna, several giant mingo, a tilefish and three scorpion fish.

The captain said they boarded the boat Friday night and went southwest. At the farthest point, they were about 180 miles out.

"We were targeting everything, and it worked,” Ream said.

They bottom fished on Saturday and then they worked their way offshore around the oil rigs.

A little after midnight and the second bait in the water, they had big one on.

Tuna time

“The interesting thing for me, it was midnight. Boom get on the rod, and two hours later I felt like it had been just 20 minutes,” angler Nick Clark said.

“Time stood still … with that kind of effort and that kind of focus, I've never caught anything like that before,” Clark said.

This was Clark’s first time offshore fishing.

“I have never caught a small one. It’s the first yellowfin of my life. I figured it will be the last, one and done,” he said sitting at the docks waiting for the boat to be unloaded.

Clark was fighting the tuna on a Shimano 50W with a custom Get Bent Rod and 100-pound test line.

About an hour into the fight, they realized they had a fray in the line down near the fish.

“So, we had to lighten the drag … had to baby it,” Ream said.

“I was a nervous wreck,” Clark said. “I could see the fray work its way onto the reel and then back off and that happened at least five times.

“So, five times, it is like we’ve got it and then it would run again, and the fray would get back in the eyes and fray more … it was balling up. It was like any minute, for about an hour that it was going to break,” he said.

“It was pretty epic,” Clark said.

Clark had nothing but praise for the crew aboard the Lady Em and how they walked them through the entire process.

After the two-hour fight strapped in the harness, Clark said his arms were fine, but his legs got a workout.

“In order to get a good position, you kind of squat down … so my thighs were burning,” he said.

But would he do it again?

“Yes, but I need some rest first. I would not do it again today,” he said.

Clark said he caught some grouper and other things on the trip.

“Collectively we have quite the haul,” he said.

As for the tuna, “It was just my turn on the rod,” Clark said.

Before he left home he had told his kids that all he wanted to do was catch a big tuna.

“A big yellowfin tuna is on my bucket list. The ocean gives back,” Clark said.

“I didn’t really understand what it was going to feel like with a 200-pound fish on the other end of the line, but whatever I thought it was going to be like – it was not. It was much harder,” he said.

Pulling the sword

The swordfish battle was another night catch.

“I must have parked right on top of her,” Ream said.

The captain said at first the fish was fighting like a shark and then she came up and jumped at the lights and at that point they knew they were in for a fight.

“Everybody settled,” Ream said.

Two guys battled with the sword, before Jeff Farrar took over on the rod and finished the almost four-hour fight.

Farrar fought the fish on a Shimano 50W with a custom Get Bent Rod with 100-pound mainline and 250-pound leader.

Farrar said he was on the rod for about an hour and a half, but it flew by.

“It was amazing,” he said, noting the fish made four or five jumps.

“It was just like trying to lift a Volkswagen from the bottom of the ocean. It was brutal,” he said.

“I’ve never caught anything remotely that big, not even close,” Farrar said.

The swordfish came up and put on a show for the group.

“You would get it almost to the boat, and bam, it dives down and starts stripping drag. It’s just demoralizing,” Farrar laughed.

On the fish’s second to last jump, Farrar feared he might lose the fish.

“It popped up and the line just completely went slack, and I couldn’t reel fast enough to keep up the line. I thought it was gone. Then he dove back down and tightened up the line,” Farrar said.

He fought the fish for about another 30 minutes before they got it to the boat.

Ream said they harpooned the fish, put three gaffs in her and got her onboard, then got out of the way.

Ream said about 15 minutes after the swordfish was on the back deck it still had life in it.

“She was still kicking and flinging water … she still had a lot of power,” Ream said.

Farrar said his arms felt like Jello.

Plans for the catch?

“Lots of dinner … he’s headed back to Murfreesboro,” Farrar said, along with all the other fish.

“We exceeded expectations 10-fold. The guys at Lady Em were fantastic. This is the first time any of us have done anything like this. Now we are spoiled … already making plans to do this next year.

“The catch was amazing, and the crew was top notch. We’re really happy, we had the trip of a lifetime,” Clark said.