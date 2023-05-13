City reduces parking fees in Harbor District to $15; makes 6 changes to schedule of fees

The City of Destin recently adopted a resolution at the city council's May 1 meeting to make six changes to the schedule of fees, including parking fees, building permits and more.

City Manager Lance Johnson brought a draft of six changes to the schedule of fees charged to users.

Here is a brief look at the six changes:

No. 1: Update Joe’s Bayou boat launch fees back down to zero dollars for residents.

Previously, the council had decided to implement a one-time annual $25 fee for residents to launch a boat at Joe’s Bayou.

No. 2: Building related fees

Increased fees charged for building plan reviews, building construction permit fees, and development order applications by 10%.

No. 3: Increase marine application fees

Marine application fees for residential to $250 and $1,000 for commercial.

No. 4: Business tax receipts

Increase business tax receipt fees based upon Florida Statue allowances.

No. 5: Parking

Parking fees and parking fines were increased.

+ Parking in the Harbor District is $20 for up to 24 hours.

+ Parking in the Beach Zones south of U.S. 98 is $20 for four hours.

+ Parking fines in Marler, Zerbe, Destin Community Center and Beach Zones, $100.

No. 6: Bad checks

An NSF (returned check) fee is added.

The resolution passed 5-1, with Councilman Dewey Destin casting a no vote.

Before the resolution passed, there was some discussion about parks and recreation and parking fees.

What do council members have to say?

Council member Kevin Schmidt said he wants rental fees at Clement Taylor Park, Capt. Leonard Destin Park and Morgan Sports Center reduced by 50 percent for residents.

City Finance Director Krystal Strickland explained that the city has one of the lowest millage rates in Florida and one of the reasons is because the city uses user fees help support all the programs.

Strickland cited a resolution from 2003 that said parks and recreation is supposed to be supported by 25% user fees. Last year, that percentage was 11%.

“We need to be increasing our user fees for parks and recreation in order to meet that resolution,” Strickland said.

Strickland said she hopes to have the data needed to support the increase by July or August.

“A resolution from 2003 was the opinion of the city council from 2003. Resolutions change with each council,” Councilman Dewey Destin said.

He agreed with Schmidt in giving the locals a break.

“It appears that every fee has gone up, some 30%, some a little less and some dramatically more,” Destin said.

Destin was particularly concerned about the increase in parking fees.

“To go from $5 to $20 is pretty outlandish in my opinion,” Destin said.

“Our object is to have people come into those parking lots and now we are going to charge the same as the Emerald Grande. Twenty is too much,” he said.

Destin proposed that they change the fee to $10. “That way we fill our parking lots up first. We would double our revenue from last year … seems to be a reasonable step, than $20.”

Destin also pointed out that the city is finally completing a park and the only parking for it is across the street at $20.

Council member Tory Geile clarified that to use the park it would cost $20, but not for residents.

“I wouldn’t support it because it doesn’t affect our residents,” Geile said.

Councilwoman Teresa Hebert agreed with Geile.

“Our locals get a parking pass for free,” Hebert said.

“We are trying to make some revenue to ultimately have a parking garage. I think we should leave it at $20,” she said.

Destin said the city has a “severe parking problem” on the harbor. “It’s not caused by the residents but by the people who come here and make a living for all of us, and at $20, I think we are treating them pretty shabbily.

“Ten is a 100% increase … if we’re just trying to soak the tourists, let's make it a 100. Let’s be reasonable,” Destin said.

Council member Johnny King said he would be more inclined to go to $15.

“That keeps a better stream of revenue coming through … it makes us competitive with the other parking places,” King said.

Destin amended his motion to go with $15, even though he thought it was still too much. The reduction to $15 would be in the Harbor District not the beach zone.

“I’d like to see us cheaper than others on the harbor,” Destin said.

Hebert and Geile both agreed to get on board with the adjustment to $15.

The resolution for the schedule of fees, with the amendment to parking fees, passed 5-1.