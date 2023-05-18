Addressing concerns about finances, Destin High says its bills are being paid

Destin High School’s financials have been called into question in recent days. However, it was reported during a Zoom meeting of the finance committee that the bills are being paid and the budget for next year is in the works.

“The school has implemented a spending freeze. Due to that as well as the monthly FEFP (Florida Education Finance Program) the school is receiving, the school is going to be fully caught up on all payables that have been submitted to our office, which is fantastic news,” said Kelly Goddin, director of accounting services with the School Financial Service team.

Goddin then provided the dozen or more in attendance on the Zoom meeting with a snapshot of the March financial report.

The report included such things as assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses.

Sarah Stone, treasurer of the school’s governing board asked a question about the line item concerning facilities and what it included.

Goddin explained that it covered any facility type improvements, repairs and maintenance, and power and water bill.

There were a few other questions.

Daniel Frankfurt asked what the status was concerning an audit of the fund balance.

“There is still a small discrepancy,” Goddin said. “But we’ve made good progress on that. … That issue is primarily resolved.”

Overall, Stone was pleased with the financial report.

“I’m just happy we are going to get all payables satisfied. We have also received many additional donations from people. In the past two weeks we have had a lot of just general donations coming into the school, so that’s a positive as well,” Stone said.

“That’s absolutely fantastic,” Goddin said.

“So, everything at this point that has been turned in via invoice has been paid?” Stephanie Larabee asked.

“It is not paid as of today, but there are things happening that are going to make it so they are caught up and paid,” Goddin said.

Amanda Eldridge with SFS explained that Destin High has received its check from the Okaloosa County School District and it has been wired directly to the bond payment.

“The wire has been made. … We’re waiting for that to come back. So we are sitting on go,” Eldridge said.

Virginia McBride asked a question concerning the status of the budget.

Eldridge said they have submitted a draft budget and Principal Christine Cruickshank is “filling in the gaps and doing her part.”

“We are looking at the updated enrollment for next year and what we are anticipating … and looking at the staffing plan, that’s going to be a major factor rolling into next year,” Eldridge said.

Destin High is wrapping up this year with 470 students and is looking at an enrollment of 650 students next year.

Another question was asked about a timeline for cash projections going forward.

“We have started a projection of the expenses because that’s how we get started on budget preparation,” Goddin said.

“We have not completed it out for a full cash projection, but we are working on that and should have very soon,” Goddin said.

The next executive board meeting of the governing board is May 23 at 6 p.m. at the high school.