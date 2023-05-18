Destin Library's 2023 Summer Reading Program: 'All Together Now'

Brandi Kalicki

For the Destin Log | USA TODAY NETWORK

The Destin Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program invites readers of all ages to track their reading progress and meet reading goals.

“All Together Now” is this year’s theme, and program events will run from early June until the end of July. The celebration will also be reflected in weekly themes of unity, such as friendship, family and volunteering.

The theme is provided by the Collaborative Library Summer Program (CLSP.) According to its website, the program is “a non-profit charitable organization that supports literacy, education and science through summer reading events in public libraries across the United States.” It focuses on inclusive literacy and aims to make reading enjoyable for all ages.

Cooperative effort:New outdoor learning center goes up at Destin Middle School

Interesting list:Jacksonville, Tampa among 'Angriest Airports' in U.S., according to Forbes

Pre-registration for the summer reading challenge begins Friday, May 19th. Participants can create an account through the Destin Library’s Beanstack website at cityofdestin.beanstack.org or download the app on a mobile device.

Beanstack is a digital reading log that keeps track of summer reading challenge minutes and activities. The more minutes a reader logs, the closer they get to earning reading rewards and an entry into grand prize drawings.

The Summer Reading Kickoff Bash on Friday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., will begin the lineup of summer events with a cookout, lawn games and the chance to pick up a Build-A-Bear Reading Pal for program participants, provided by the Build-A-Bear Foundation.

The program features a variety of events, including game nights, movie nights, and of course, reading. This includes storytimes at both the Destin Library and at Clement Taylor Park in Destin.

An event for all ages, Community Storytime with guest storytellers from around Destin, will take place on Thursday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at the Destin Library.

In another event benefitting the community, during the week of the program themed “Volunteering,” participants can get involved in the Interlibrary Beach Clean-up on Saturday, July 15, at 8 a.m. at the Boardwalk in Fort Walton Beach.

Program events run through Friday, July 28, ending with the Summer Reading Field Day Extravaganza. From 6 to 8 p.m., attendees can play lawn games and enjoy popcorn and cotton candy. Included in the festivities is a Summer Reading Award Ceremony.

Event information is subject to change. Individual program events will be posted on the Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative’s calendar at okaloosa.librarycalendar.com.

Registration is suggested as event space is limited. Visit https://www.cityofdestin.com/655/Summer-Reading to register.

For help signing up with Beanstack, additional information about program events, or any other questions about the Destin Library Summer Reading Program, call 850-837-8572.

The Destin Library Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Destin Rotary Club and The Friends Guild of the Destin Library. Prizes and materials were donated by local businesses.