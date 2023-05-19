Nearly 150 vessels blessed at annual Blessing of the Fleet

Some came out of tradition, some to see friends and family, and others for safety on the water, but all were ready to be blessed at the 66th annual Blessing of the Fleet.

The Blessing of the Fleet is held on Ascension Day each year, with a church service under a tent on the docks with testimonies and a short sermon followed by prayer for the captains and families before folks board their boats to be blessed.

This year 149 vessels, from fishing boats to pontoons and parasail boats to pirate ships, were blessed for a safe and prosperous year on the water.

Why we gather

Capt. Harold Staples of the Al-Lin said he would not miss the blessed event.

“I want the good Lord to reach down with his mighty hand of mercy and keep us safe,” Staples said as he teared up. “And for 50 years he’s kept me safe … it’s been a blessing.”

Capt. Tommy Carter of the Blue Runner II was at the event.

“It’s a special time to get all the folks together,” Carter said, noting he has been to more than 40 of the blessings.

“It’s just become such a great tradition. Get to see all your old friends, fishermen and non-fishermen,” Carter said.

Rounding up his kids and grandkids, Capt. Cliff Cox of the Sweet Jody said he has been participating in the Blessing of the Fleet since 1984 for sure and longer. He said he missed a few years when he was working in the oil fields.

“It’s what we do for a living … we want the boat to have a blessing. It’s just a tradition,” Cox said, noting that his mom was one of the ladies at St. Andrews Episcopal Church who started the tradition more than six decades ago.

Capt. Aaron Finkley of the party boat Destin Princess was waiting at his boat and loading up anyone who wanted to ride along.

“This is a tradition with Destin … and being blessed with the boats means a lot to us,” he said, noting this was his eighth year to participate.

“Everybody has their own meaning for the blessing of the fleet, but my religious background, we don’t just consider one day we are blessed, but I consider it year-round. But this is something that is nice to take a break and put it first. I wouldn’t miss it,” Finkley said.

Before the boats paraded through the harbor for the local clergy to speak a blessing over them, about 200 people gathered for a church service under the big tent behind Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer.

Father Caleb Miller of Immanuel Anglican Church of Destin welcomed guests and explained a bit of the history behind the Blessing of the Fleet on Ascension Day and how it has grown over the years.

The blessing started with about a dozen fishing boats 66 years ago asking God to bless them and keep them safe on the water.

Today, instead of just blessing the fishermen, the clergy speak a blessing over anyone who makes their living on and around the waterfront, including the Coast Guard to the dolphin cruise boats.

Word of testimony

Every year, one or two fishermen speak a word of testimony at the service.

This year Capt. Brad Biggers, a veteran fisher of 48 years, spoke of how he got his start aboard the Lady Em with Capt. Jimmy Shirah.

But this past year has been a struggle with him being diagnosed with a blood infection and spinal problems.

Nevertheless, Biggers said, he has been blessed.

“I didn’t always put him (God) first, at the front of the line. But he is now,” Biggers said.

“No matter how big or small your prayers are, they are heard … and I felt them all,” he said.

He spent time in the hospital and rehab and missed his first Christmas at home. But soon realized, home is where your family is, and they were with him through it all.

After 13 days in rehab and physical therapy he could walk with a walker but still had to go in for daily infusions of antibiotics.

Biggers said he prayed that he would not need his walker, then one day he took a step and another step.

“I’m now walking, sometimes with my cane and sometimes not … God has everything to do with my healing. He brought Kay and I closer through prayer and time spent together,” Biggers said.

He finished his testimony by saying “God is great” as the crowd applauded.

Capt. Cliff Atwell of the Reel Grace told of how the charter boat fleet has been blessed and grown over the years.

“I’m pretty sure 66 years ago … they didn’t foresee 125 in this charter boat association getting blessed,” Atwell said.

He then went on to talk about how the fishermen are blessed every day, via a VHF radio.

He called out Tommy Carter and Harold Staples and said one of these guys, and Pat Meyers, pray on the radio every morning to the fleet between 5:45-6:30 a.m.

“I turn my radio up so everyone on the boat can hear it,” Atwell said, noting that his customers are in disbelief sometimes.

“But we do this every day … we have a great group of fishermen,” Atwell said.

The message

The Rev. Bill Driscoll of the Church of the Redeemer Anglican of Jacksonville brought the message. He talked about how the disciples' commission is our commission.

“We are called to be witnesses,” Driscoll said.

He read from various passages in the New Testament about Peter and how God used him, bringing him from being a fisherman to an apostle.

Driscoll ended up by saying, “I pray you are challenged by the examples of Peter … say yes to Jesus and then go tell the story.”

During the blessing of the vessels many enjoyed the fish feast and fellowship under the tent