Blessing of the Marketplace marks 20 years in Destin

Nearly 300 people from the business community gathered Wednesday for the annual Blessing of the Marketplace held in the Family Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the event, which is just one of many included in the Week of Blessing put on by the Church of Destin. The Church of Destin, whose slogan is “one church, many congregations,” kicked off the week with a blessing of the families, followed by a day of prayer, blessing of the local government and then the marketplace.

“I’m grateful you are here,” said Michelle Terry, president of the Church of Destin. And before a word of blessing was spoken, she honored Capt. Mike Parker and Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder, who birthed the Week of Blessing two decades ago.

“This is really a big deal … the honor, obedience and sacrifice you did to steward the vision,” Terry said.

In the beginning

Parker said it all started with the Blessing of the Fleet, which is now in its 66th year. He talked about how the fishing community got blessed every year. And he thought, why not others?

“I started thinking about the rest of the community, businesses and families,” Parker said.

Parker approached Father Mike Hesse, who then led the Blessing of the Fleet, about the idea.

Little did Parker know that Ponder had the same thought.

Ponder had a retail store at the time and was struggling a bit when he said God asked him, “why does the fishing fleet do well every year?”

“Because they have that priestly pastoral blessing. The same blessing needs to be citywide,” Ponder said.

“Our city started with a handful of fishermen, and now we have the largest commercial fishing in the country. And I believe it is because the hand of God has blessed us every year,” Ponder said.

He called Hesse, and the father's response was, “I think God is into this thing.”

“The Bible is crystal clear, we’re many parts, but we’re one body. We are all part of the body of Christ and meant to play a part,” Ponder said.

“I love unity, this thing is about unity and the spoken blessing. We are meant to unite and come together, and this is a week we do that,” he said.

The introduction

After a bit of history, Terry welcomed all and thanked Destin United Methodist Church for hosting the event and Big Red Café for supplying the food.

She then introduced Shane Moody, Destin Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, as the emcee for the event.

Moody talked of how he is in a bible study group, and he was in 1 Corinthians 13:13, which speaks of faith, hope and love, but that the greatest is love.

“I found it interesting that that is what I was supposed to read today. All of you are here because of your love of this community. You love each other, and you love the business community,” Moody said.

He then welcomed all officials, including Ponder and Okaloosa County Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel, Destin Fire Chief Kevin Sasser, Mayor Bobby Wagner, council members Johnny King and Torey Geile, Rep. Shane Abbott and School Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

“This is one of my favorite events,” Moody said, noting he’s been in Destin for 20 years as well.

“And blessing the marketplace means a lot to me,” he said.

Ponder then introduced the guest speaker for the event, Pastor Paul Kummer, the founding pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Destin. Kummer moved away nearly a decade ago but came back for the 20th event.

“He’s a great example of loving God and loving others,” Ponder said.

The message

Kummer, who pastored Grace Lutheran for 22 years, said he is now 60 and still prays for Destin every day.

“I believe there are still greater things to come for Destin because of days and weeks like this,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be from Destin and it’s a beautiful thing to come back to Destin,” Kummer said.

He then spoke from 2 Timothy 1:7 on how God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind.

“When we are in Christ and Christ is in us, he gives us power, love and a sound mind,” Kummer said.

“Those three things crush fear in our lives,” he said.

At his conclusion, he said, “I bless Destin and those that put him first.”

The blessing

Following the message, about a dozen local pastors, from Methodist to Pentecostal, prayed for the various types of businesses in the area, from the realtors to the Sheriff’s Office, from educators to construction workers, and from waitstaff to medical staff and everything in between. A prayer was even lifted up for the miscellaneous jobs.