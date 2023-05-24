Justin Woodard honored as Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month

The Destin Log

Justin Woodard, president of the Walton County Division of Community Bank, was honored with the Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award at their May 12 Business Before Hours event. This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.

“Justin has been heavily involved in the Destin community for a long, long time. He’s a Destin Forward graduate, and he continues to put employees of Community Bank through the program. He has been instrumental in the growth of the bank, and it all stems from his community work,” said Chamber President & CEO Shane A. Moody, CCE, FCCP.

In addition to his being a champion for the Chamber’s Destin Forward community education and leadership program and a member of the Rotary Club of Destin, Woodard through Community Bank has been a sponsor of the Chamber’s Great American Cookout for 10 years. Many of those years he has been the one manning the grill in the July midday heat.

Community Bank is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the South. Despite its growth, Community Bank is not the product of big business or a large, metropolitan area. Instead, more than 100 years ago, its founders chose a small timber community in east central Mississippi to first plant its roots. Today, Community Bank has grown from $200 million in assets and a couple of offices to more than $4.6 billion in assets, 54 offices, and over 875 staff-owners in four states.

