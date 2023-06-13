'It's in my blood': Destin's Katie Anderson follows her father as a fishing captain

It is not that unusual for a fisherman’s son to follow in his dad’s footsteps, but when the daughter decides to become a captain like her dad – that's a different fish tale.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do … it’s in my blood,” said Capt. Katie Anderson of the Shock’n Y’all.

Anderson, 28, is the daughter of Capt. Neill Finkel who is retiring. Finkel has two boats, the Shock’n Y’all, a 34-foot Hatteras, and the Vixen, a 38-foot Bertram.

“She’s running this boat until her boat is finished,” Finkel said, noting Anderson will be taking over the Vixen.

“That’s the main goal is to get over to the Vixen,” she said.

Anderson said they have completely redone the inside from the walls to the counter tops.

“We’re remodeling it so it’s a little more luxurious,” she said.

As soon as the Vixen is complete, the Shock’n Y’all will be for sale, Finkel said.

But in the meantime, “we’re shark’n on the Shock’n Y’all,” Anderson said.

For years the Shock’n Y’all has been known for shark fishing as well as inshore trolling.

“We are continuing to do some shark fishing and also offer some light tackle trolling, some cruises, Crab Island … the whole nine yards, that way it’s a little more family friendly,” she said.

Finkel is retiring.

“I’ve given her my 30-day notice,” he said with a smile on his face. His plan is to ride along with her for 30 days.

From the first

Anderson got her first taste of fishing when she was 12 riding along and helping on the back deck.

At 14, she started working the deck.

“That was the real deal,” she said.

Finkel said before she came to work on the boat “she didn’t even like to get her hands dirty. She had the painted nails … wouldn’t touch a fish.”

But after a hunting trip and helping him clean a deer, she decided it wasn’t so bad to get dirty.

“Hey man this is pretty fun … I didn’t mind getting it up to my elbows,” Anderson said.

She worked for her dad as a deckhand, during the summers when she wasn’t in school and even throughout college, she’d come home and work on the boat.

After college, Anderson got a job with Merrill Lynch and worked in the market for five years, before leaping back into fishing.

In April of 2022 she took the exam to get her captain's license.

“She didn’t tell me she got it. I knew she was working on it, but I didn’t know she took the test,” Finkel said.

Anderson said she didn’t say anything because she didn’t know how her dad would take the news.

“I had real nice employment. I worked for Merrill Lynch, had the 401K, insurance, and stability … and consistency. But it just wasn’t what I wanted to do … I was worried about what dad would say,” Anderson said.

Anderson was going from the stock market to the fish market.

“They are about the same … they are both volatile,” Finkel laughed and said.

Anderson ran her first trip as captain in April this year.

“We’re getting into the swing of things,” she said.

She has booked some trips through social media, some walk ups and repeat customers of the Shock’n Y’all.

As for the repeat customers, Finkel said he tells them ahead of time that Katie is running the boat.

“They are pretty impressed,” he said.

Female fisherman

Anderson is just one of a handful of females that are boat captains along the Panhandle.

“I think that’s exciting and kind of cool,” Anderson said to be one of two working female fishing captains in Destin.

“She’s a trend setter,” Finkel said.

Fellow female Capt. Brandy Miles got her start on the back deck and has been a captain in the Destin charter boat fleet for nearly a decade. She runs her charter boat DiscipleShip which is docked at HarborWalk.

“Brandy has been very kind to us,” Anderson said.

“It’s been nice to intermingle and chat on how she does stuff and recommendations … a mentor,” Anderson said.

Not only is Miles a captain, but she is working alongside Capt. Mike Parker and helps teach the fishing class at Destin High School. Anderson has picked up a couple of deckhands from the fishing class to work aboard the Shock’n Y’all.

Working as a female on a boat can sometime draw criticism.

“Oh, that’s our deckhand, are you strong enough to do that … you hear it all,” Anderson said.

Finkel said when she worked on the deck, she would find the biggest guy on the boat and hand him the rod and watch him for a few minutes, and then say, “you’re reeling like a girl.” Then she would take the rod and show him how, and then they were good friends after that.

Anderson said remembers having these “beefy guys” that would come on the boat and would “be tearing it up but not in a good way.”

“Let’s take a step back. I know I’m a girl and I’m this big and you’re a guy. But it’s really not that hard. All you gotta do is finesse. It’s more about finesse than manhandling it. It is all in good fun though,” she said.

“It took a long time of me actually doing it,” Miles said to gain the respect of some of her male counterparts.

“It’s a hard job … especially with a family,” Miles said.

Fish tales

Every fisherman has a fish tale, and Anderson is no different.

Anderson told of how she and her husband John recently went to Costa Rica, and she caught her first sailfish and marlin.

“They were pretty big … to me they were huge,” she said, noting they released them.

She estimated the sailfish at about 100 pounds and marlin between 300 to 350 pounds.

However, the biggest thing she ever caught was a Tiger shark on her birthday a couple of years ago.

“It was huge,” she said.

Finkel said the shark was about 600 pounds.

“I think it was bigger than 600 pounds, it felt like it was 700 pounds,” she said.

“My arms were like spaghetti noodles,” she said after the hour-and-a-half fight.

Shark fishing is something she has always enjoyed.

“They’re fun and it’s exciting,” she said.

“It’s exciting because people that come on the boat have never seen anything like it before. They are in awe at how big and how tame they can be, once you get them upside the boat,” Anderson said.

“Some are young and have a lot of energy, slapping around. Some you can pet and look at them … they are beautiful in the water. All those things make it exciting,” Anderson said.

In the captain's chair

Anderson admits that being at the helm instead of on the deck makes her a little nervous, but excited at the same time.

“It’s a lot to think about. It’s a completely different view,” she said.

Although she likes being in the captain’s chair, she can’t help but go down to the deck.

“Once we are anchored up … I still have to go down and get my hands dirty. I can’t help it,” she said.

Her first trip this year was a bit rough.

“She got bounced around pretty good, but she handled it just fine,” said a proud dad.

“It’s been pleasantly surprising at how many people down here have welcomed me back with open arms,” she said of the captains and deckhands.

“Some I thought would forget me,” Anderson said, noting she was at Merrill Lynch for five years. “So, it’s been really nice, how welcoming,” she said.

Anderson said some are giving her tips on what to do on rough days and such.

“People are just excited for me … that’s nice. It’s been a good experience so far,” she said.