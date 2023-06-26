Mr. Larry takes the children on a magical adventure at Destin Library

With hands up in the air and fingers wiggling, about 60 children gathered for Mr. Larry’s Magic show at Destin Library, and helped to pull off some special magic by working together.

The theme of the show was “An Altogether Magical Adventure” and is part of the Summer Reading Program at the library.

On Thursday morning, the youngsters and their parents gathered on the lawn in front of the library to be entertained by Mr. Larry, aka. Larry Darnell. Mr. Larry, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama, has been working in children’s ministries for more than 20 years.

More:Destin Library's 2023 Summer Reading Program: 'All Together Now'

Mr. Larry warmed up the young crowd by playing a memory game where they had to match cards on a board.

“It’s all about how things go together,” Mr. Larry told the youngsters.

“And amazing things can happen when we work together,” he said.

Mr. Larry had the children raise their hands in the air and wiggle their fingers to assist him in pulling off his magic tricks.

More at the library:Destin Garden Club presents National Garden Club Specialty Flower Show

The children were amazed at how he made a wand grow longer and how he could make a friendship knot in one rope jump to the next.

He also entertained the children by making a balloon animal and working with his puppet dog named Winston.

Since the theme of the show was “all together” Mr. Larry talked about two foods that always go together: peanut butter and jelly. He then proceeded to make the jars of the peanut butter and jelly swap places as the children raised their hands and wiggled their fingers.

More:Where to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks near Destin, Miramar Beach, Sandestin

This is the second year for Mr. Larry to put on the magic show for the children at the library.

“He’s awesome,” said Sadie Lea, youth services librarian at Destin Library.

Lea said they would be calling Mr. Larry for a repeat performance next year.