Destin kids on parade in red, white and blue bikes and wagons for Independence Day

Decked out in their red, white and blue and sparkling decorated bikes and wagons, more than 30 youth participated in the Family Independence Day and Bike Parade at the track behind Destin Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

More:Where to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks near Destin, Miramar Beach, Sandestin

The event, hosted by Destin’s recreation department, was more than a bike parade, it was a chance for families to come out and enjoy the independence celebration.

There was free popcorn and sno-cones for everyone, and children got a chance to jump around in a couple of bounce houses.

More:Locals deck neighborhoods in Miramar Beach with red, white, and blue flags for July 4th

“The children were very excited, and they did an excellent job of decorating their bikes and wagons,” said Lisa Firth, Destin’s parks and recreation director.

“They were very festive and creative,” Firth said, noting one of the wagons was turned into an aircraft carrier.

Ayden Kerry, who placed first in the wagon division, had fashioned his wagon to look like an aircraft carrier, complete with airplanes and all.

Placing second in the wagon division was Zoe Kerry. Lila Jo Gordon placed third.

The parade was divided into a couple of categories: bikes and wagons. The children rode around the track and slowed down in front of the judges’ table so the judges could get a good look at their handiwork.

Miss Destin 2023 Carrington Phillips came to the parade and led a trip around the track.

Young Valor Eckert, wearing a red and white cape, won first place in the bike division.

Placing second was Delaney Stephens, with Avenue Eckert placing third.

Others placing in the top six were Leilani Stephens, fourth; Lillian Welch, fifth; and Charlee Fricke, sixth.

Destin has been hosting the Independence Day Bike Parade for more than two decades.