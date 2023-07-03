Waterfront big selling point for top 5 homes in Okaloosa County

A chance for waterfront living proved to be a great selling point for homes that brought top dollar in Okaloosa County for May.

Ranging from $2.7 million to $4.1 million, these are the Top 5 most expensive properties sold in Okaloosa County during the month of May. Four are in the Destin area, with the No. 1 listing located in Mary Esther on Santa Rosa Sound.

The list was provided by Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, a local organization made up of more than 4,000 Realtors covering Okaloosa and Walton counties.

741 W Miracle Strip Parkway, Mary Esther

Topping the list is a 5,370-square-foot property that sold for $4,125,000, which was $1,275,000 less than the asking price.

Built in 2008, the two-story Caribbean style home on Santa Rosa Sound features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half baths, a carriage house and a pool.

“The property was very unique. It’s located on Highway 98 and goes all the way down to the Santa Rosa Sound. It just had beautiful oak trees and landscaping,” said Gene Morgan, listing member with World Impact Real Estate. The house is on nearly 3 acres.

But the biggest selling point Morgan said was the 200 feet of waterfront. It is located on the Intercoastal Waterway with views of the Santa Rosa Barrier Island and the Gulf of Mexico.

Morgan said the home was also built like “Fort Knox,” noting it was a cinder block home filled with cement and insulated.

“You could be inside and not even hear the C-130s fly over,” Morgan said.

61 Lands End Drive, Destin

Coming in at No. 2 on the list, is a 5,538-square-foot property that sold for $4.1 million, which was $400,000 less than the listing price.

This three-story home at Destin Pointe on Holiday Isle has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half. The beach-style home was built in 2002. All three floors are accessible by stairs or elevator.

The two top selling points for this property were “the size of the home and Gulf front,” said Robin Lee, listing member with Fletcher Sales Realty.

The gated community of Destin Pointe also has such amenities as two pools, two lighted tennis courts, shuffleboard, lakes and a private Gulf walk-over and access to more than 3,000 feet of white sand beaches.

458 Captains Circle, Destin

This 4,868-sqare-foot home in Regatta Bay also sold for $4.1 million, which was $365,000 less than the listing price.

This Mediterranean style two-story home, built in 2018, has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a pool.

“The biggest selling point was the location … it’s bay front in Regatta Bay,” said Anne Hurrle-Kazek, listing member for Premier Property Group. The home has 118-feet of waterfront overlooking Choctawhatchee Bay.

Regatta Bay, a gated community, offers many amenities such as an 18-hole golf course, tennis, pickleball, playground and clubhouse to name a few.

Another selling point was the construction of the home by DKM.

662 Harbor Boulevard Unit 1020, Destin

Coming in at No. 4 on the list was a 4,158-square-foot penthouse at Grand Harbor in the heart of Destin that sold for $3.1 million, which was $150,000 less than the asking price.

Built in 2000, this two-story penthouse features three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a glass elevator.

“It was a beautiful place … it was not a tough sell,” said Jason Pressly, listing agent with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Everything in the unit had been updated, Pressly said.

“The biggest thing are the spectacular views … you just can’t beat it,” he said, noting they are located on Destin harbor with a view of the Gulf of Mexico as well.

Included with the penthouse is a private 70-foot, deep-water boat slip with a 30,000-pound capacity boat lift.

319 Stillwater Cove, Destin

Placing at No. 5 for May was a 4,310-square-foot home that sold for $2,750,000, $150,000 less than the listing price.

This two-story Mediterranean style home built in 1997 in Kelly Plantation features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half. It also has 107 feet of waterfront on Choctawhatchee Bay.

“A couple of things that helped it sell quickly … we sold it in two days,” said Rita Sherwood who listed the property along with her partner Christine Fox, both of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

First, it was in Kelly Plantation, a gated community.

“People really love that neighborhood, I live there myself,” Sherwood said. “People like it because of how beautiful that neighborhood is and all the amenities with the tennis courts and pickleball courts and the golf club."

And secondly, “it was on the water in a little cove and more protected,” Sherwood said.

“It was fun to list that property, I was proud of it,” Sherwood said.