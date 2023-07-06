Teems team up for big wins in Bay Point Billfish Open

It’s not every day that a father and son, fishing on separate boats, bring in big winners, but that is exactly what Capt. Billy Teems and his son Capt. BJ Teems did at the Bay Point Billfish Open last weekend.

Not only did they bring in winners, but their catches set new records at the tournament held at Point South Marina.

Capt. Billy Teems aboard the Ry Time and angler Wes Madden took first place in the Wahoo Division with an 84-pounder.

Capt. BJ Teems on the Bird Dog with Luke Lewis on the rod hauled in a 177.2-pound yellowfin tuna for first in the Tuna Division.

Both fish set tournament records and brought in big money.

Although they were competing in the same tournament, they didn’t feel like they were competing against one another.

“It was more like I was getting to fish with my dad, just on different boats,” BJ said.

“I was rooting for him, and he was rooting for us. I’m just glad that it worked out that we were able to cash in and get a Happy Gilmore,” BJ said.

The two captains and crews were awarded big “Happy Gilmore checks” at the awards ceremony. BJ and crew hauled in $105,048 in tournament winnings, while Billy and crew took home $65,070.

As for the two catches, both captains had tales to tell.

Wahoo wonder

Capt. Billy said they were fishing about 60 miles and targeting wahoo when they they got the bite.

“The wahoo was amazing, I don’t know if there was two of them or just one,” Billy said.

Billy said he was standing and looking at the baits in the water. “All of a sudden there was this big explosion back behind my long line … it was huge, and he missed it. Then it came back and hit at it again. He came off and then came back and hit at it again,” Billy said.

This time the wahoo took out about 10 feet of line and then came off.

“Son-of-a-gun,” Billy said.

At that point he told the mates to reel in the lines and get another bait.

Billy made a circle, got back on his track, and got right back on spot.

“I was watching my lures and all of a sudden it was the same bite. Oh my God, he’s back,” Billy said.

He said he didn’t know if it was the same one or a different wahoo, but the bites looked the same.

“It was either two giant wahoos or that one was hungry,” he said.

On the third bite on his second lap, they got their fish.

“That’s the biggest in a while,” Billy said of the wahoo.

“I can’t remember one bigger,” he said, noting he’s been at it for 50 years.

The guys fished for about another 20 minutes before Billy said bring in the lines and they headed to the scales, not wanting to be late to the scales.

The guys on the Ry Time, 43-foot Egg Harbor, had caught dolphin, released a sailfish and had five or six more wahoo.

“We had lots of action,” Billy said.

Billy and BJ pulled in at the scales at the same time.

Billy and Ry Time went first and set a tournament record with their wahoo.

“We were all high-fiving,” Billy said.

And then BJ weighed in their tuna and it was a record.

“Father and son, back-to-back for record catches,” Billy said.

“That’s the most memorable thing, I’ll never forget it … fishing together and both of us braking tournament records, back-to-back. One of the best father son things ever,” Billy said.

Billy, who doesn’t own his own boat any longer, has tournament fished as a deckhand with BJ the last couple of years.

Billy currently lives in Ellaville, Georgia, but is back and forth to Destin most every week.

Tuna tale

BJ and his crew aboard the 65-foot Richie Howell were open water fishing when they got the tuna bite.

“WE were just regular trolling … we weren’t targeting any species … just fishing for everything,” BJ said.

BJ was watching the spread and had just turned around right before the fish took the bait.

“It hit the center rigger and left a hole in the water about the size of my cockpit,” BJ said.

“Holy crap, that’s a big one. I never saw the fish, so I didn’t know what it was,” he said, thinking it was either a big tuna or a billfish.

They managed to get the tuna to the boat in about 10 to 15 minutes.

“But we had it on the wire for about 40 minutes. It did not want to come up … it was a stubborn fish,” BJ said.

In addition to the 177.2 pound tuna, they also caught dolphin, wahoo, released a sailfish and jumped off a blue marlin.

“It was a great weekend,” BJ said.

“The guys I fish with, it’s the same crew … everybody vibes good. It’s just a great group,” he said.

And as far as weighing in behind his dad, “That was pretty wild. Having dad catch the wahoo record and us coming right behind him with the tuna … that was pretty dang special,” BJ said.

BJ had nothing but praise for the Bay Point tournament.

“Mr. George over at Bay Point and his whole crew knocked it out of the park for sure,” BJ said.

This was the first time for the Bay Point Billfish Open in more than a decade.