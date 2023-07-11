Immanuel Anglican in Destin has a new home

After meeting in a modular building since 2005, Immanuel Anglican Church now has a new facility it can call home.

“I love it … it’s been a journey,” said Dale Allen, a member of Immanuel’s vestry.

“It turned out nice … it is just so open and fresh looking. We are tickled about it,” she said.

Allen’s grandfather John Maltezos came from Greece and built the first Episcopal Church here in Destin.

“I was baptized as a baby in that church,” she said, noting the new building is her sixth St. Andrew’s/Immanuel Church. She was part of three churches along U.S. 98. When St. Andrew’s became Immanuel in 2000, it moved to the Destin Community Center, where the congregation met for five years before moving to the modular buildings on the current property, and now the new facility.

More:THE COMMODORE’S ‘SIDEKICK’: Dale Allen serves 40-plus years at Blessing of the Fleet

“I love it and I love that church family. I’ve been a part of it all my life,” Allen said, looking back over the years.

“I love the new church. It’s just been an adventure getting into it … it’s been a good one, and we’ve watched God work miracles putting it all together,” she said.

The church family met in the new facility for the first time on March 5 and had a dedication celebration on June 4, according to Rector, Fr. Caleb Miller of Immanuel.

“What we wanted to do was take the opportunity for our church family to figure this thing out,” Miller said, noting the new facility is much different than the old modulars.

More:Nearly 150 vessels blessed at annual Blessing of the Fleet

They wanted to take the time to figure out the air-conditioning, audio-visual equipment, so they had a soft opening on March 5. But since then, they have celebrated Easter and Pentecost in the new building, and on June 4 they had a big consecration celebration.

Bishop Sandy Greene, a former rector, and Bishop Martyn Minns, good friends to the church, prayerfully consecrated the building to the service of the Lord.

The building

Immanuel moved into the corporate type modulars in 2005 at 250 Indian Bayou Trail.

“It was always intended to be a temporary structure,” Miller said. Mike Hesse was the rector of the church at the time.

But because of the downturn of the economy in 2008 and the oil spill of 2010, “everything got put on hold,” Miller said.

“We weren’t able to address the issue of replacing the buildings until 2015,” said Miller, who was named rector in 2015 after Hesse retired.

The buildings were starting to show their age. So, in 2015 the church started the process to raise money to pay off all debt and to start “dreaming and thinking and praying about what a new building would look like,” Miller said, sitting in his office in the new facility earlier this week.

At that point, they formed a committee for a capital funds campaign and met with architects to begin the process.

More:Father Mike: 'From the pulpit to the docks ... he has played and prayed such a significant role'

The architect for the building was Matthew Savoie of Savoie Architects of Santa Rosa Beach.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him and the patience that he had,” Miller said, noting it was an eight-year process. “He knew things to do that I would have never imagine.”

And the new 10,000-square-foot facility has it all, including the kitchen sink.

“What we tried to do was include everything that was in the temporary building but to also get what we didn’t have,” Miller said.

“We didn’t have a kitchen in the old building, so we wanted to make sure we had one. We also didn’t have adequate classrooms in the old building,” he said, noting that was high on the list as well.

Also included in the building are three offices, plenty of gathering space, a sanctuary, nursery, prayer chapel and a cry room for young families that have little ones that need to move around.

“We have everything that we really need,” Miller said.

“I can’t even tell you, we’re so happy,” said Karen Waterfield, who is on the building committee and a member of the church since 1981.

“We’re just thrilled … and to build it almost debt free, is the big kicker,” Waterfield said.

Waterfield said they started down this path with Father Mike Hesse in 2008, but plans got derailed because of the economy. But the modular buildings have held up better than expected, she said.

More:Noah's Ark Preschool's Charlene Robertson says children 'become a part of your heart'

As for the new building, “I’m glad it’s done and it’s pretty. It’s going to last … it’s made out of metal, so it’s not going to blow down with a hurricane,” she said.

She was also excited about the classrooms, nursery, cry room and the commercial kitchen.

“They have been using the kitchen non-stop since moving in,” Waterfield said.

“It’s just really nice … I can't tell you how happy we are,” she added.

The congregation

The average size of the congregation at Immanuel is “about 100 people, give or take, depending on what time of year it is,” Miller said. This time of year, a lot of locals travel to escape Destin, while tourists flock to the Emerald Coast.

“We ebb and flow, but were trying to work toward getting some young families,” he said.

The official sign in the sanctuary says it has a capacity of 420, however there are not 420 seats, only about 250 to 300.

“I would love to get it filled up,” Millers said.

But in the meantime, “We are just going to continue to be faithful towards what God has given us to do. Be salt and light here in Destin and the community, preach the gospel, love people and worship together,” he said.

Immanuel worships every Sunday at 9 a.m. During the summer the church takes a break from discipleship classes that meet during the school year. The classes are for all ages and start about 10:30 a.m.

However, in the summer the church has special events such as a Sundae on Sunday for National Ice Cream Day and an upcoming marriage conference later this month.

More:Austin Music Co. in Miramar Beach is open and ready to catch the wave of music things to come

More:Holy Smokes! raises money for Warrior Foundation

The first Wednesday of the month, Immanuel has a prayer and praise service at 7 p.m. and then on the third Wednesday of the month it has Man’s Church. Miller said this is a men’s meeting where they pray and encourage one another.

The church has led the Blessing of the Fleet for the past 60-plus years. It also holds a blessing of the animals in October and a Holy Smokes BBQ competition in November that benefits the Harvest House, a local ministry.

The vision

So, what is next for Immanuel?

“It’s been an eight-year process,” Miller said, noting the church has been intentional about maintaining its ministries.

“It hasn’t been just about the building,” he said.

However, now that it is done, they are asking themselves what is next?

“How can we be faithful to do the things you have given us to do … proclaim the gospel, Jesus Christ crucified and risen, to celebrate the Lord’s supper and baptize, to grow as a church family, love others, love our community,” Miller said. “Continue to do the things he’s given us to do, but never stop asking the question: Is there something else? You never want to stop.”

As for the vision of the building itself, “we want to use it. It can’t be a monument to ourselves. It can’t be a mausoleum.

“Lord this is your building, how can we use it, how can we be good stewards of it,” he said.

For the modular buildings, long term they are probably going away.

But in the meantime, “we don’t want to see them empty,” Miller said.

Austin Music Academy is using a portion of the building to do after-school music programs. And Noah’s Ark Preschool, which is affiliated with the church, is looking to expand into the old sanctuary.