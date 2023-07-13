Destin Chamber celebrates with Great American Cookout

Nothing says cookout like hamburgers and hotdogs on the grill, which is exactly what was on the menu for the 10th annual Great American Cookout on Tuesday at the Destin Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a time for fun and festivities among the chamber members,” said Jason Belcher, executive vice president of First National Bank and Trust and chairman of the chamber board.

“It gives us the chance to do one of the things we love to do best: fellowship and network together. But we do it over the great American grill.”

About 100 people from the business community, from bankers to Realtors to office managers, came out to enjoy a hamburger, hotdog, chips and a pickle at the cookout. Dippin Dots also had a truck set up in the parking lot for a cool treat.

“We are very appreciative of Emerald Coast Title Services and Community Bank. They are always good about being out here and sweating right through it and making sure we eat well,” Belcher said.

Dion Moniz of Emerald Coast Title Services and Justin Woodard of Community Bank were manning the grill.

Moniz said they grilled about 90 burgers and 50 hotdogs, and they loved the chance to do it.

“I volunteered to be on the grill,” Moniz said, noting that is what he enjoys and has been doing for the past 10 years.

For some chamber members, Tuesday’s cookout was their first.

“It’s actually pretty cool,” said Chris Brady, retail associate manager with T-Mobile.

“We appreciate the chance to mingle and meet people around the area, and let them know we’re here to support,” Brady said, noting they now have a store in the Miramar Beach area as well as Destin Commons.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Gretta Barrett, a Realtor with Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast.

“I love a good cookout, tailgate kind of vibe … and I think this event has given just that,” Barrett said, noting this was her first time to attend the event.

“It’s great fellowship with colleague and other members of the community,” said Barrett, who is originally from Athens, Georgia.

For Jen Beaty, a vacation specialist with Dream Vacations, it was her second time to the cookout.

“I come here to network with other people and learn about local businesses in the area,” Beaty said.

She looks for “opportunities for growth for us and opportunities to help others grow as well. It’s fantastic, the food is always great, the people are always fun, and I look forward to it,” Beaty said.

For Monica Wallis, operating manager with Destin Water Users, the cookout is a “do not miss event.”

“This is an event I look forward to. It is very casual, relaxed and you get to meet a lot of people and mingle,” Wallis said, noting she has been to every cookout.

The cookout started 10 years ago when the chamber was looking for ideas to do something in July for its membership.

Emerald Coast Title Services and Community Bank stepped up to sponsor the event.

“They do it all,” said chamber President and CEO Shane Moody.

“They buy the food, they bring it, they cook it, they prepare it and put it out. We do very little,” Moody said.

The chamber’s job is to get to the word out so the membership will come.

And year after year the people come.

“We have 100 to 120 people every year,” Moody said.

“It’s just a great American tradition and the Destin Chamber always carries through with great American traditions,” Belcher added.