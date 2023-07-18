City of Destin agrees to pay $9 million for land at 1 Harbor Blvd. for public use

The vote was unanimous. The Destin City Council agreed Monday evening to pay $9 million for the property at 1 Harbor Blvd., located at the foot of the Marler Bridge.

“The second we found out it was going to be for sale, I knew we had to have it,” said Councilman Johnny King.

After about 15 minutes of discussion, the council voted 7-0 to pay $9 million for the nearly 2-acre parcel that has 250 feet of waterfront overlooking Crab Island.

In June 2022, BK of Destin Inc., of which local developer Joe Bruner is the principal, purchased the property on the northeastern side of the bridge for $5.5 million. At the time, Bruner cleared off the property, which he called Destin’s “biggest eyesore,” in hopes of building something like you would see in Dubai. The property was recently appraised at $8 million.

Since then, the property has gone up for sale. The city had offered $8.5 million, but the parcel owner countered with $9 million.

Jim Green, a member of Destin’s Harbor CRA committee, encouraged the city to buy the property.

“I think the city should buy this piece of property with the intent for public use. There is a lot of potential for this piece of property,” Green said.

“Going forward … it could be very beneficial,” he said.

Council member Teresa Hebert made the motion to make the offer of $9 million with the intent of public use of the property.

Although he voted yes in the end, Councilman Jim Bagby was leaning more toward the $8.5 million.

“I think every single person wants us to buy that property because they don’t want another Emerald Grande there,” Bagby said.

The Emerald Grande, which stands on the south side of Harbor Boulevard, has 13 floors and 279 rooms.

“They can’t put another Emerald Grande there,” Bagby said.

According to the city’s current zoning code, for the parcel in question an owner could only build 38 dwelling units and it could not be more than 50 feet high or four stories. A parking garage would be included in the four stories.

“So, there is no Emerald Grand or 200-unit hotel … it’s not possible,” Bagby said.

Council member Torey Geile said he had received numerous emails from residents.

“Every email I have received is, we want the property with no limitations. So, that’s how I’m going to vote,” Geile said.

Hebert also talked about receiving multiple emails. She said most said the land was overpriced, but they still wanted the piece of property.

“We want to be able to stand there and see what we all live here for,” she said.

Coucilman King agreed that now was the time to buy.

“Time is never your ally in a real estate transaction. In 10 years when we look back, I think we’ll look back and say that was a good deal.

“In the spirt of time is not your friend … now is the time,” King said.

The measure passed 7-0.

On Tuesday morning, many of the coucil members were at the ribbon cutting for Destin’s newest park, Capt. Royal Melvin Park on Destin harbor.

“Like this park … it will be another key to preserving Destin’s heritage,” said Councilman Dewey Destin.

“The view is unparallel and I’m thrilled,” Destin said.

“Did we pay too much? Probably. But in the long run it want be,” he added.

Council member Matthew Sweetser said he voted yes for many reasons.

“I can’t wait to see whatever we’re going to do on that property,” Sweetser said Tuesday morning. “The whole town should just be happy.”

Although it is not a done deal, the council did agree on the dollar amount.

"The council has heard the citizens,” said Mayor Bobby Wagner.

“I think this is one of the most agreed upon that the city has taken on ... and that is that the city owns that parcel for public use,” Wagner said.

“We listened last night and we’re moving forward,” Wagner said.

He hopes to make it for public use with an open area, grass area, a view corridor for Crab Island and to connect it to the harbor.

“I think this is the beginning of a bigger vision for the harbor area,” Wagner said.