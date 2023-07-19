'Up close and personal': Local captains say catching a shark is a thrilling experience

Although the Discovery Channel has set aside July 23-30 as Shark Week, every week is Shark Week along the Emerald Coast.

Shark Week is a weeklong grouping of shark-related shows, documentaries and movies that air on the Discovery Channel.

However, sharks and shark fishing are an everyday occurrence in Destin.

Destin harbor, which holds Florida’s largest working fishing fleet, has captains that specialize in shark trips but most all encounter sharks daily.

Capt. Judah Barbee of the Stelluna, a 52-foot charter boat, books more than 150 shark trips a year.

“Every week is shark week on the Stelluna,” Barbee said.

What is the fascination with sharks?

“Most people who book shark trips have never been fishing in the saltwater and want to have a chance to see one up close and personal,” Barbee said.

Barbee and crew do not harvest any of the sharks they hook, but they do get the angler close enough for a few photos.

“Catching an apex predator is something most people just have to experience,” he said.

For Capt. Katie Anderson on the 34-foot Shock’n Y’all, 90% of her trips are shark trips.

“I think the fascination with shark fishing is the fact that you can’t just walk the docks and see one on the board,” she said, noting the typical person has only seen sharks on TV or the internet.

“So being able to see one up close and personal and feel the strength first-hand is really a special experience that not everyone gets to do,” Anderson said.

And the number of shark trips seems to peak around Shark Week.

“But overall, we have a steady clientele that is just looking for something different than your average fishing trip,” Anderson said.

Capt. Alex Hare on the Silver King, a 25-foot center console, says he does about 20 to 30 shark trips a year.

“But most everyone that I ask if they want to catch a shark, they say yes with no hesitation,” Hare said.

“Some people want to feel the power of a shark, until they are 30 minutes into the fight, then they are regretting their decision,” he said.

Capt. Allen Staples of the 52-foot 100 Proof charter boat doesn’t do as many shark trips as he used to but said “sharks are crowd pleasers; people are fascinated by them.”

“A lot of days we will catch them either by accident or after we have our limit of snappers, we will catch one for pictures,” Staples said.

“Sharks are a huge part of our fisheries here in the Gulf, the mismanagement of large predators has led to an overabundance of sharks in the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.

“We encounter sharks on every trip we run whether it is seeing spinner sharks jumping in the Pass while bait fishing in the morning or the relentless assault of the sandbar and bull sharks that eat the snappers and groupers we are trying to catch,” Staples said.

“There’s no avoiding sharks nowadays. They are everywhere,” he said.

What kind of sharks do the captains encounter in the area?

“We mainly see sandbar, spinner and bull sharks,” Barbee said.

“We do catch the occasional tiger or hammerhead shark and the once in a lifetime great white shark,” he added.

During the first week of June, Capt. Barbee and his crew hooked up with a 20-foot, 2,000- to 3,000-pound great white, which he said was a “bucket list” shark.

Hare said another common shark in the area is the dusky, which is constantly eating his snapper and grouper.

“But this year, I have never seen so many bull sharks, especially right at the jetties and sea buoy. I see 20 to 30 at a time,” Hare said.

Anderson agreed about the abundance of bull sharks.

“If you would have asked me last year what shark we caught the most I would have told you tiger sharks. But this year has completely flip-flopped and now we are catching 90% bull sharks,” Anderson said.

“I have noticed they seem to be a little younger and all around the same size,” she said.

The average size of the bull shark they have been spotting is about 250 to 350 pounds.

“They have been full of energy and a good-fighting shark. We have even had multiple occasions where we have hooked up one and a whole school of bull sharks, 20 to 30 of them, about the same size start swarming the boat. I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

What kind of tackle do you use to hook a shark?

“We change our tackle size depending on which species we are targeting,” Barbee said.

However, when Barbee is trying to catch a big shark, he typically uses 14 feet of 250-pound mono with about an 18 inch or number 12 wire and an 18/0 circle hook.

He uses a 6/0 Penn Senator reel with a good medium heavy rod.

Anderson says she uses “pretty heavy-duty tackle combo … a 130-pound test with a hearty wire liter and a hook the size of my hand.”