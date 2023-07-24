They are the world's largest fish. And two of them were spotted in the Gulf near Destin/FWB

It’s no fish tale: A couple of whale sharks were spotted off the Destin/Fort Walton Beach area and have since been named and tagged for research.

The Coastal Resource team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism in Okaloosa County participated in a collaborative effort that led to the tagging of two whale sharks, Ivey and Oliver, in the Gulf of Mexico south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

This unique research opportunity was successful due to a joint effort involving the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the University of Southern Mississippi, Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource team and the fishing community.

What is a whale shark?

Whale sharks are the largest fish in the world and can grow up to 40 feet long and weigh up to 20,000 pounds, according to the Ocean Conservancy website.

Their mouths are 3 feet wide and hold more than 350 rows of teeth. They are a slow-moving, filter-feeding shark. However, the whale shark will not hurt you: They are known as “gentle giants” and feed mostly on plankton and small fish.

Whale shark hunt

After local fishermen and others had spotted the whale sharks, Alex Fogg, coastal resources manager for Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism, put a call out on Facebook earlier this week to help locate the whale sharks.

“If anyone is out tomorrow and comes across any, we will be on VHF Channel 68 … if you find it, you can name it,” he posted.

Capt. Alex Hare of the Silver King had heard about the whale sharks from the crew aboard the No Alibi.

They called and said, “If you’re looking for a whale shark, we just passed one on the way in … we didn’t stop but it was on top.”

So, when Hare didn’t have an afternoon fishing trip Wednesday, he called his mom and girlfriend and said, “let's go look for the whale shark … and that’s what we did,” Hare said.

“It’s whale shark tours now, not dolphin tours, but whale shark tours,” he laughed.

“In my 18 years on the water, I’ve never seen one before, until three days ago,” Hare said Thursday afternoon

“It was incredible, not just for me, but for the customers and family on the boat,” Hare said, noting his 4-year-old nephew Camden Oliver was on the boat.

Hare had called Fogg over to the location of the whale shark, and then they asked Hare and the crew what they wanted to name it.

“Camden looked at me … and I said, 'Go ahead and name it, buddy,' ” Hare said.

Camden decided on Oliver, his last name.

Oliver is a 40-foot male whale shark.

Just seeing the whale shark was “kind of cool,” Hare said.

Before they tagged it, “it was right on top, just enjoying his life,” Hare said.

However, after they put the tag on his back, “it kind of spooked him and he didn’t stay on the surface very long after that,” Hare said.

“It was like he didn’t trust the boat anymore,” he added.

Hare, who was out fishing Thursday, said he actually spotted the whale shark again.

“He was swimming on top … had a tag on his back. I don’t know which one it was though,” Hare said.

When he spotted the whale shark Thursday it was basically in about the same spot, maybe a half mile from where he originally spotted it, which was about 3 to 4 miles off the beach in 80 feet of water.

“I love what I do, and I get to do what I love every day. You never know what you’re going to see out here. That’s the best part,” Hare said.

More tales from the water

Capt. Josh Calhoon and his wife, Anna, and their two girls, Lily and Finley, went out in search of the whale sharks as well.

“Josh didn’t have an afternoon fishing trip, so we convinced him to take us out. It was definitely a planned mission. And it was so much fun,” Anna said.

Anna said they had heard the coordinates over the radio and so Josh followed Alex Fogg to the location of one of the whale sharks.

Anna said they got to watch the team tag the whale shark.

After they were done with the tagging, Anna decided to jump in the water with the whale shark.

“The first time I jumped in, it dove, so yes, I was a bit scared,” she said, noting the size of the whale shark.

The whale shark was between 25 and 30 feet long.

“It was bigger than the boat we were on,” she said, noting their boat is a 24-footer.

The second time she jumped in she wasn’t so scared. “They are super docile creatures. It was pretty cool. I got to swim with it a few minutes and just watch it,” Anna said.

Anna said the last time they had seen a whale shark was more than 10 years ago, when she was pregnant with their oldest, Lily.

For Capt. Joe Quaranto of the Silver Lining, this is the first time he’s seen one in about 20 years.

Quaranto, who has been fishing out of Destin for 30 years, says the whale sharks pass through all the time and two or three boat captains will see them, but not like what has happened in recent days with multiple boats going out to find them.

Quaranto and his crew aboard the 46-foot Silver Lining saw a whale shark two days in a row. The first time he saw it was on July 17 about 2 to 3 miles south of the Pass. The second time he spotted one was the next day about 3 to 4 miles southeast of the Pass. He wasn’t sure if they were the same one or not.

“It was right up on the front of the boat … chilling for like 15 minutes,” Quaranto said.

“They are majestic … with really big white spots. It was over half the size of the boat,” he said.

Thanks to the help of local fishermen, the whale sharks were located and were able to be tagged.

“We are extremely excited and proud of the work our Coastal Resources team has done with this collaboration,” said Okaloosa County Commission Chairman Trey Goodwin. “Whale sharks are an amazing species, and we are thrilled they made an appearance in our Gulf of Mexico waters. We look forward to the results of this research.”

The other whale shark, Ivey, was a 25-foot female, and was named after the daughter of the boat captain who sighted it.

Tagged for research

Both whale sharks were tagged with a satellite and acoustic tag. The satellite tag will send information if the dorsal fin breaks the surface, while the acoustic tag will send location information if the whale shark passes by a receiver.

Biological samples were also collected for genetic research, along with video documentation to confirm the length and sex of each animal. The video will also provide imagery of the side of each whale shark showing the unique dot pattern that can be used like a fingerprint to help identify them if they are seen anywhere else.

“This was an incredible opportunity for us as marine biologists and we are lucky that we were able to help with this effort right here in Destin-Fort Walton Beach,” said Alex Fogg, coastal resources manager for Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism. “We could not have done this without the help of the fishing community. Whale shark aggregations such as this aren’t very normal in our area. We get reports of one or two here and there but this is certainly unique, especially for this amount of time. They may be here for food or some other reason, but that is one of the reasons why we want to get some tags out, to maybe answer some of these questions.”

Note: All whale shark activities were permitted by the state of Florida and the federal government. If you see a whale shark, please observe them from a distance to avoid unneeded harassment. The public can help the research by reporting whale shark sightings at https://bit.ly/WhaleSharkSighting.