Destin looks at three pickleball court options

Although the Destin City Council has not decided where to put pickleball courts, council members all agree courts are wanted and needed – and the sooner the better.

Mayor Bobby Wager said the city started talking about pickleball courts in 2018 and it budgeted $400,000 for it.

“We have three locations for pickleball court options. Two have partnerships and one does not,” Wagner said.

Wagner presented a PowerPoint on the three options at the most recent council meeting. Here are some of the highlights.

Option 1 - Aquatic Center

• Destin would pay $400,000 for an investment on Mattie Kelly Art Foundation Land at the aquatic center for courts.

• Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation will build as many courts as possible with funds. They guarantee at least four.

• ECFF will not take on any debt for pickleball facility.

• There is already office and personnel, bathrooms and lockers and adequate parking on-site.

• The courts would be operated and maintained by ECFF.

• Destin residents would get a discount.

Option 2 - Morgan Sports Center

• Pickleball courts over Destin Water Users land. (Moved courts to South parking lot to avoid pipes)

• Minimal site work due to current parking lot

• Two parking options: One would cost $587,688 and the other would cost $1,130,358 (which would include purchase of land). FPL power line easement runs over both lots

• Bathrooms and office building - $375,000

Phase 1 overview

• Constructing four courts - $177,500

• Ability to add six more courts

• Site work - $98,438

• Parking will still need to be built - $587,688

• Morgan’s bathrooms (RC128 $250,000 FY24)

• The total for Phase 1 = $863,625

Option 3 - City Annex/next to dog park

• The land is owned by city of Destin

• No outside agency coordination needed

• Original land concept was tennis facility

• Current parking lot will hold four courts but does not meet city code

• Bathrooms needed for courts and dog park

• Operated and maintained by city of Destin

• Lots of space for further expansion

Phase 1 overview

• Current parking lot does not meet city code

• Constructing four courts - $177,500

• Ability to add many more courts

• Current parking lot has adequate size

• Site work - $162,700

• Future bathrooms location and lighting

Phase 1 total: $340,200

Council discusses the options

After the presentation, the council discussed the options.

The two options that met the budget allotment of $400,000 were Option 1 (the Aquatic Center) and Option 3 (City Annex).

Council member Kevin Schmidt suggested they proceed with the annex option. Schmidt expressed concerns of giving $400,000 to the foundation without much history.

“I have a lot of concerns of what could happen, to the property, to the foundation,” he said.

“I feel strongly about ownership of our land is the future long term,” Schmidt said.

Council member Teresa Hebert questioned the timeframe of getting the pickleball courts “up and running” at the annex as opposed to the aquatic center.

It was estimated that either would take about a year, with the aquatic center still having to go through the permit process.

Council member Dewey Destin asked about the cost to staff the courts if built at the annex site. The cost was estimated at $13,000.

“We are going to treat it like any other park. It would be like Clement Taylor Park with a trash collection type crew. It wouldn’t be staffed like Joe’s Bayou,” Wagner said.

Destin favored the aquatic center option, but like Schmidt he would like more details from foundation.

“I want to know exactly what we’re getting for our money,” Destin said.

He made a motion to direct city staff to work out details and bring it back for consideration at the second meeting in August.

“At that point we’ll know what we’re buying … and the quickest way to get courts,” Destin said.

Council member Jim Bagby said he saw both sides, but still had questions.

“I have concerns same as Councilman Schmidt. We don’t own the land. We don’t own the courts. We don’t own anything. If anything happens to you all, we have nothing – zero.”

Bagby was leaning more toward the annex option but said it would not hurt for the foundation to come back with more details. What he did not want was to have the pickleball courts continually put off.

“The second meeting in August, we’re going to make a decision. I want a dagum decision on pickleball courts. I want a vote. I want to see shovels in the ground. I want to see somebody doing something,” Bagby said.

Council member Johnny King agreed there is a “great need for pickleball” in Destin or the council would not still be talking about courts. King said he was leaning more towards the annex option.

However, he asked: If the city agreed to pick up some of the maintenance fees at the aquatic center, could Destin residents play for free?

Councilman Torey Geile agreed with Schmidt.

“I think it is something we should own. Something we can control and something we can expand over time. Players do not need management,” Geile said, at this level of play.

Before a vote was called, Schmidt said, “I want to see financial from the past and projections for the future. I want to know those details, because we’re not just donating $400,000 and saying good luck …. I don’t want to just write a check.”

Bagby agreed.

“I want to know all the fees ... I want to see your financials. My concern is if something happens to this, we have nothing. That scares me,” Bagby said.

The council agreed to wait until the second meeting in August with details coming from the foundation.