Why are the whale sharks here? And what's the safest way to encounter them?

With the count at nine as of noon Tuesday, people are still venturing out to catch a glimpse of the whale sharks that are just off the beaches in the Destin/Fort Walton Beach area.

Alex Fogg, coastal resource manager with the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism in Okaloosa County, said they have tagged nine with real time satellite tags, and of course named them. The first two were tagged about two weeks ago and named Ivey and Oliver. Since then, Johnny, Tucker, Dotty, Chaos, Lorelai, Dean and Carl have been added to the lineup.

The tagging of the whale sharks is a unique research opportunity and joint effort involving the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the University of Southern Mississippi, Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource team and the local fishing community.

Jill Hendon, director of the Center for Fisheries Research and Development at USM, has been working with Fogg in doing research and tagging of the whale sharks.

Although the whale sharks are the largest fish in the ocean and can grow up to 50 to 60 feet long, they are known as a “gentle giant.”

“They do not have teeth like … when people think of the word shark they think of those toothy species. This guy doesn’t have teeth like that at all,” Hendon said.

She explained the esophagus of a whale shark is about the size of a person’s fist.

“They don’t have the capability of swallowing anything very large,” Hendon said.

“They are just there to filter what’s there in the water. They are feeding on plankton and fish eggs,” she said.

Here are the answers to some common questions:

Is it normal to see whale sharks this close to the beach?

“It’s anomalous to have them so close to shore,” Hendon said.

"Typically, they are off at the shelf break. We typically don’t see them in the near-shore waters,” she said.

The only other time she is aware of this happening was in 2009. They have been monitoring whale sharks since 2003.

However, in 2009, “We got calls from Orange Beach, people saying they are watching them from their hotel window … it was crazy,” she said.

Why is the whale shark here now?

“They are here for feeding purposes. There are a lot of fish eggs in the water and they seem to be targeting that interest,” she said.

Hendon said they usually start looking for whale sharks when the fish are going to spawn.

“So, it is not surprising that they are there during this fish spawn. And they will probably go away once those eggs dissipate,” she said.

However, what is strange, is the fish spawning so close to shore, Hendon said.

“Usually, we see that at the continental shelf break (a little over 100 miles out),” she added.

“We think there is a water temperature factor that has pushed them more in shore … that might be what is driving this near shore occurrence this year,” she said.

As for how long the whale sharks will be here, it all depends on how long that egg mass stays in the area.

“It’s possible the fish will continue to spawn, and the sharks will be there for a while,” she said.

What are the guidelines for safe whale shark encounters?

Although there are no official regulations, the Center for Fisheries Research and Development has put out a few guidelines for whale shark encounters.

Vessels should maintain a slow speed (8 knots or less) and a distance of 100 feet from the shark.

Have a person on the vessel keep an eye on the whale shark at all times.

Do not touch, hold onto, harass, or impede the shark’s movement. Remember, these are large animals whose behavior can be unpredictable.

Enjoy observing the whale shark in its natural habitat.

Report your encounters and submit photographs for the photo identification library.

“Through our work with them … surprisingly, they will turn on a dime. Even if you think they are going one direction, they can turn at any moment,” Hendon said.

“They are often times just following the eggs, so they are not paying attention to what is going on around them,” she added.

Is is OK to get in the water with a whale shark?

Again, there are no official rules.

“Being in the water is a really cool thing, and you can get in the water. We just don’t encourage touching or holding onto the animal,” Hendon said.

The best way to encounter a whale shark is to have your vessel off at a distance, get in the water for some close-up time and then get back in the boat, she said.

“What an awesome and unique experience,” she said to have the whale sharks in our area.

“It is surreal … because they are so big, and they are so graceful. It’s silent out there … and then this massive fish is swimming by you. It’s just a beautiful experience,” Hendon said.

The team continues to document everything and encourages those who do see the whale sharks to take photos. The spot pattern on the side of the body can be used as a fingerprint to identify the whale sharks.

Report any sightings usm.edu/fisheries-research-development