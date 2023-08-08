Destin High 'tops off' new three-story multi-use building

The Destin Log

Destin High School hit another milestone last week with a “topping off” ceremony for the construction of the new three-story, multi-use classroom building on campus.

Lord & Son construction crews put a ceremonial steel beam in place, marking the successful completion of the structural phase of the Destin High School project. Alumni, staff, students and people from the community, including Mayor Bobby Wagner and Miss Destin Carrington Phillips, were invited to sign the steel beam and leave their mark on the building.

A standing-room-only crowd was on hand to tour the building and view the new classrooms, which boast views of Gulf of Mexico beaches views, Kelly Plantation golf course and Choctawhatchee Bay.

“Looking back over the nearly eight years of the founding board dreaming, visioning and opening Destin High School, it is an incredible feeling to see this type of major expansion come to fruition for our students,” said Heidi LoCicero, Destin High Governing Board president and co-founder of the school in a news release.

“The school has only been open for two years, and we’ve already exceeded our goal of 600 students. This is a testimony to the outstanding group of educators that shepherd our students each semester,” LoCicero said.

The signed steel beam and the time capsule created by our 2023 graduating class will become part of the foundation of the three-story building to mark the day, Principal Christine Cruickshank said.

“Our teachers and students were so excited to walk the building today and see what spectacular views each classroom has and how spacious the new classrooms will be,” Cruickshank said.

Wagner said the high school is another example of how Destin is moving forward in great ways for the locals and our community.

"It is impressive to see so many positive stories in the newspaper featuring the accomplishments of the students of Destin High. The positive impact the school is making on the community is evident. The City of Destin supports this high school and your mission and vision. It’s impressive that the school now has 27 sports and counting,” Wagner said.

The new building will feature 24 classrooms, two full science labs, one art lab and quaint courtyards for outdoor learning sessions and visiting in between classes, according to Denise Fountain, board member emeritus.

The building is scheduled to open in December. A capital building campaign is underway to contribute to the cost of the new building, and donors can have a classroom named in their honor or have the building bear their name or company name. For information on making a tax-deductible donation to the school’s 501(c)(3) entity, email treasurer@DestinHighSchool.org.