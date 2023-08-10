Harbor Docks Charities set annual auction for Take-A-Kid Fishing Day

The Destin Log

The Harbor Docks Charities' 37th annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day Auction is set for Aug. 26. The auction will be held downstairs at Harbor Docks with the doors opening at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and bidding starting at 7:30 p.m. for the live auction.

The cover charge for the evening, which includes food and a bidder number, is $20. The auctioneer for the event is Ted Corcoran.

Packages included for the silent and live auction include a week’s vacation in Livingston, Montana, overnight fishing trips, restaurant packages, and Yoshie’s catered Christmas or office party for up to 30 people.

Harbor Docks Charities help to fund the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day, the first Sunday in November. To date, more than 9,000 children have been treated to a day of fishing on local charter boats over the past 27 years, each child is fed breakfast, taken fishing, treated to a fish fry, and given a T-shirt and rod and reel to take home.

Harbor Docks Charities also support Destin Harvest in its drive to feed the hungry in our area. Also, for the past 27 years Harbor Docks has provided a Thanksgiving feast for more than 30,000 guests. The monies raised have helped fund numerous homes for Habitat for Humanity.

If interested in donating an item for the auction, or more information, call Jackie at Harbor Docks, 850-837-2506.