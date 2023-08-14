'Keeping the status quo': Crab Island vendors draw support from Destin mayor and council

Crab Island, located north of the Marler Bridge in Destin, is not only a popular water playground for residents and tourists alike, but also an area where many local businesses operate.

The vendors that operate on the submerged sandbar within the Gulf Islands National Seashore may have to relocate.

They are being asked to move their floating businesses to deeper waters while the National Park Service is looking to bid out the concessions on Crab Island to one entity.

A few local vendors spoke during the public comment portion of the Destin City Council meeting on Monday in hopes of getting the city's support.

“We support you guys, hopefully you’ll support us on this,” said Jimmy Perkins of Crab Island Jimm’s Charters/Pontoon Boat Rentals.

'Not out there just collecting money'

Perkins, who has been working on Crab Island for 18 years, said over the years they have saved 200 lives.

“We’re not out there just collecting money; we are doing a service. We do contribute,” he said.

He also spoke of how his business has helped to put kids through college over the years by supplying summer jobs.

Michaela Partin of Wild also spoke on behalf of the Crab Island vendors.

“I am here representing my business Wild, those adorable coconut boats you see on the waters of Destin, and the 100 businesses and vendors that currently operate and make their living at Crab Island,” Partin said.

Partin, who grew up in Destin, recalled her first time out to Crab Island on her homemade coconut boat.

“I remember feeling this strong sense of connection to my roots and to my family. This, making a hard-earned living on the water, was where I was from, and what we were all about,” Partin said.

“I am here to petition those listening to join us in the fight as the federal government and the National Park Service threatens to take away our rights to operate at Crab Island, in order to give those rights to one highest bidder,” Partin said.

Partin started Wild five years ago, and it now has more than 150,000 followers across social media.

“We’re not just in the business of selling fresh fruit, we’re in the business of creating unforgettable memories for families that have spent their hard-earned dollars to come and visit our community,” Partin said, noting they consider themselves ambassadors of Destin.

In her five years in business, she has grown to four vessels and 15 employees.

Partin said her business is just one of many that bring value to Crab Island by providing something “fun, healthy and family friendly.”

“This decision to eliminate individual vendors won’t be adding value to our area but will actually take services away from the people who live here and vacation here,” she said.

'The status quo of Crab Island'

At the end of the council meeting, Mayor Bobby Wagner requested that a resolution be drawn up to support the locals on Crab Island. Council member Teresa Hebert made the motion and it passed, with council member Jim Bagby abstaining.

A resolution will be brought back at the next council meeting.

“I am looking to keep what is the current status quo of Crab Island,” Wagner said after the meeting.

“I feel the improvements we have made over the last few years to make it a more family-friendly atmosphere out there, i.e. taking out the alcohol, making sure all the boats are removed every night ... is 1,000% in the right direction,” he said.

“What I’m hoping to do is keep local businesses operational out there that are currently doing so,” Wagner said.

Wagner said that if the National Park Service felt the concessions alone were an environmental hazard and there conclusion was to not have anything out there, he would support that.

However, he said, “The park association thinks the best route is to put out an RFP for someone to win concessions and they can have a monopoly and the right to do exactly what our small-business owners are doing now.

“And I think that it is wrong to kick all the locals out that are making a living, paying for college, supporting employees the opportunity to live and work around Destin through this business adventure,” he said.

Wagner said he is against big government.

“This is probably my first and biggest example of why I think local voices, making local choices at the local level for our local people, is why we are a city. So I’m going to be battling at the extent of my power to make sure our local residents and local businesses are taken care of,” he said.

Wagner said the county is doing a great job with Crab Island.

“Every entity and badge that is out there … has a great handle on everything,” he said.

He explained that the pontoon boats have a coalition, and they get together every month for safety briefings.

“The BUIs are down … I think we are showing that we can handle this at a local level,” Wagner said.

The National Park Service is looking to move the local vendors out of the “safe zone” of Crab Island but allow them to be on the outside.

“Our small-business owners will be operating in a much more dangerous water area – for people to try and swim to or drive a boat over to,” Wagner said.

'Unnecessary federal overreach'

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida's 1st Congressional District, is also looking to keep it local.

“Crab Island is best managed in cooperation with local governments, not through unnecessary federal overreach,” Gaetz said in an email.

“These poorly conceived federal mandates risk baiting people into their own death – like a Venus flytrap. And in the name of creating less safe conditions, the federal government will also shut down nearly 100 local businesses,” he said.

“This proposal by the National Park Service and the Biden administration will have devastating effects to Northwest Florida, and we are going to fight them every step of the way,” Gaetz said.

Wagner said “it’s all about keeping the status quo."

“We are seeing results and we don’t need a national park association and federal government to tell us what’s best. We’re already making great strides,” Wagner said.