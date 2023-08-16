Survey needed to dredge harbor

It sounds like the channel in Destin harbor is due for some dredging.

Destin harbor is home to Florida’s largest working fishing fleet, with more than 90-plus fishermen passing through the channel daily, if not twice on some days. But in addition to fishermen, there are pirate ships, dolphin cruise boats and huge private boats that traverse through the channel.

In recent weeks, some have expressed concern and council member Torey Geile brought it up during the recent council meeting.

City engineer Ryan Scott said he has been in contact with the Army Corps of Engineers.

“We do have a dredging maintenance permit that is good until 2030,” Scott said.

The next step is to get a survey of the channel to see where and how much needs to be dredged out, Scott said. The cost of the survey is $15,000.

Geile made a motion that they find the monies so they could move forward with the survey.

Council member Kevin Schmidt questioned if this was being brought up now because of the Buccaneer pirate ship.

“It was initiated by the captain of the Buccaneer,” Geile said. “But the channel has gotten very shallow, and a lot of the larger boats are having problems maneuvering.”

Capt. Jim Green of the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit, who is a member of the Harbor CRA, said the part that needs to be dredged is a small area of the channel: the bend in front of AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar.

“This is a small area, but very crucial,” Green told the council.

Green said there is a lot of water in the harbor right now, but as soon as the cool fronts start coming through, there is going to be less water in the harbor through the fall, winter and spring.

From 2020:Dredge is back in Destin and ready to finish what it started

Green, who captains the 92-foot-long American Spirit, says when he backs out of his slip into the channel his boat “kicks up sand” — and the American Spirit draws 3-foot less than the Buccaneer.

“I think it is worth it because you are not doing the whole channel. You are just doing a small section. It's definitely worth the time and effort,” Green said.

Council member Teresa Hebert expressed concern for the need too.

“The Buccaneer can’t even go down into the harbor. He has to pivot from his spot because it’s so shallow,” she said.

Green said the channel is supposed to be 10 to 12 feet deep. Right now, it’s 6 ½ feet at low tide and 7 ½ to 8 at high tide.

He said there are a lot of big boats in the harbor. If they are out of the channel and something happens, they are considered negligent.

More from 2020:Is dredge making passage better?

“So, it’s very important, and when the weather changes we’re going to be more affected,” Green said.

Council member Jim Bagby said he did not want to lose two months trying to find the money for the survey. He made the motion to pull the money out of the contingency fund.

“I want to move on getting surveyed now,” Bagby said. Hebert seconded the motion.

Bagby also emphasized that they needed to budget for the dredging as well, which will cost upwards of $100,000.

Hebert also noted that the sand dredged out of the channel could be used to renourish Norriego Point.

The motion passed to move forward with the survey.