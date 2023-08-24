Mark these traditions on your calendar for the Destin Fishing Rodeo

This year marks the 75th year of the Destin Fishing Rodeo, Destin’s longest tradition.

Anglers from all over the United States will converge on Destin during October for a chance at catching the big one and getting on the leaderboard.

The Rodeo, which kicks off Oct. 1 and runs the entire month, has a division for women, seniors and junior anglers. Plus, there are spots on the leaderboard for almost every fish imaginable from shark to mingo and everything in between.

But before the Rodeo begins, there are events and dates you'll will want to put on the calendar:

Rodeo Judges meeting - Sept. 11

What is a Rodeo judge? A volunteer record-keeper. Judges work shifts and help to record the information of each catch that is brought to the docks during the Rodeo, such as the weight, name of angler and boat, etc. Weighmaster Bruce Cheves helps with the fish information, while the angler and captain provide the rest.

There is still time to register to be a judge. The evening shift, 2 to 7 p.m. is filling up quick.

"But there are still plenty of openings for the morning shift," said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

All judges are asked to attend the judges meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Destin Community Center. Calendars will be distributed at the meeting. If unable to attend, a Judge’s Calendar will be emailed or mailed. Judge’s T-shirts can be picked up the day you judge at the merchandise trailer.

Meet Miss Destin - Sept. 21

People in the community will have the opportunity to meet Miss Destin 2023 Carrington Phillips at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at The Inn on Destin Harbor.

Phillips is already getting excited about the event as well as the Rodeo itself.

"I'm so excited," said Phillips who stopped by the Rodeo office earlier this week, just to check in.

Captains, crews, anglers, volunteers and their families are invited to attend this 21st annual Destin tradition.

Reel Local Rodeo Kick-off Party - Sept. 29

Immediately following the captains and mates meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar will host the 75th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo Kick-Off Party.

This will be a family-fun gathering and cookout with fireworks. This event is sponsored by Bud Light.

15th annual Kids' Wagon Boat Parade - Sept. 29

The annual Kids' Wagon Boat Parade will roll out at 6 p.m. at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar and go along the Destin Harbor front to Margaritaville and back to AJ's.

This is a family-friendly event. Decorate your wagon to look like a sailing sloop, charter boat, pirate ship or a bathtub. Whatever your boat designer dreams up.

There is no registration fee and the parade is open to elementary school-aged children.

75th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo - Oct. 1-31

Scales open at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 on the docks behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar for the main event, the Destin Fishing Rodeo. Weigh-ins are every day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Destin 5K Rodeo Run - Oct. 8

The Destin Rodeo Run starts at Clement Taylor Park on Choctawhatchee Bay and meanders through historic Destin neighborhoods and ends back at the park.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Miss Destin Scholarship Fund.

Cost for entry is $35 and includes a T-shirt and after party at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar.

For more information contact Kimmymeyers@yahoo.com or to register online go to destinfishingrodeo.org and look for Rodeo Run under Rodeo Fun tab.

45th annual Destin Seafood Festival - Oct. 6-8

Come celebrate on Destin harbor the 45th annual Destin Seafood Festival along the waterfront. Live music will be on multiple stages all three days of the event. Admission is free.

Kids Fall Movie Festival - Oct. 9

School is out, and AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar has just the thing to keep the kids entertained. AJ’s will be showing a free movie on the Jumbotron, and kids will be treated to hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones. For more information, go to ajsdestin.com.

Bruce Cheves Day - Oct. 16

Come to the docks and celebrate the day Destin has declared Bruce Cheves Day. The Rodeo’s own weighmaster will be holding court (not in court) and telling his best tales this day.

Ringing of the Bell - Oct. 16

Each year at 5 p.m. on Bruce Cheves Day, the Rodeo celebrates the lives and legends of those we lost this year, with the ringing of the bell.