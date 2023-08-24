Destin harbor: Capt. Green proposes possible municipal marina for 1 Harbor Boulevard

Although the city of Destin has not closed on the property at 1 Harbor Blvd., people are already coming forward with ideas — one being a municipal marina.

Capt. Jim Green, chair of the Harbor CRA as well as president of the Destin Charter Boat Association, made a proposal during Monday’s City Council meeting for a 41-slip marina and 150 parking spots.

Green came prepared, complete with renderings of what a marina might look like in the spot located at the foot of the Destin Marler Bridge on the north side of U.S. 98.

“Destin harbor is one of the most sought-after places to keep a vessel whether for private or commercial purposes,” Green said.

His proposal called for 41 slips, 40 rentable and one slip for pump out.

“The need for more dockage for vessels of all different modes, private and commercial, is real in Destin harbor,” Green said.

His proposed marina would have 10 30-foot slips, 20 50-foot slips and 10 65-foot slips.

He put together what he called “conservative numbers” and determined that if the city leased all the slips year around and no transit slips, the operation could generate as much as $750,000.

Green went on to point out other ways this project would benefit the public, one being public parking.

His rendering showed 150 parking spaces.

“That would increase the public parking in the harbor district by about 50 percent,” Green said.

“I would think this would be sought after parking,” he said, noting drivers would be able to park and get on the boardwalk without crossing a single road.

“A significant amount of income would come in from that,” he said, noting they could bring in as much as $100,000 or more in revenue.

Another public purpose would be connectivity.

“With an ADA sidewalk running along the north side of the property, which has the most favorable amount of grade, the city will be able to provide ADA accessibility and connectivity to the Harbor Boardwalk in the safest manner possible. This will allow utilization of the Zerbe parking areas for all pedestrians as well,” Green said in his proposal.

As for the pump out station, Green said there has been a need for the Destin Harbor as well as the waterways around Destin for a marine waste pump out facility.

Right now, there is only one facility in the harbor that provides that service, he said.

“With the large volume of marine traffic, and our city’s commitment to water quality in our area, our waterways can only benefit from more points of service,” Green said.

Another public purpose Green’s proposal would offer is a public observation platform of the waterways.

“There was a lot of talk of having a place where people could come and watch a sunset,” Green said.

On the south side of the property there is already an existing platform that could be expanded and be developed into an observation area.

He also talked of utilizing the Lamar advertising sign that is already on the property and possibly turning it into a welcome to Destin sign or upgrading it to a digital sign for Destin city information, not advertising.

“By purchasing this property, it would be extremely disappointing if we didn’t utilize it not just for public purposes but also to allow us to be able to replenish the CRA funds,” Green said.

The CRA is dedicating funds for the city to purchase the property.

Council member Kevin Schmidt thanked Green for starting the idea process.

“I think we have a long way to go, this is just a starting point,” Schmidt said, noting he did not have a problem with Green’s ideas.

However, Schmidt said, “In my mind … I see different committees putting together their ideas,” and coming forward.

Schmidt liked the idea of the docks and having boats in that area, but was not in favor of taking up the entire area with parking.

Nevertheless, he said, “It’s a great discussion.”

Schmidt said they could possibly put the Destin History and Fishing Museum on the north side of the property and have a stage at the bottom for local groups to perform.

Council member Teresa Hebert also thanked Green for his presentation.

“It’s a great idea … but it’s just the beginning of many thoughts to come our way,” she said.

Hebert said she has received suggestions of an amphitheater in the area.

Council member Dewey Destin called Green’s proposal “an interesting concept.”

Although the purchase of the property has not been finalized yet, Destin said, “it is one of the few places where something like this could go in Destin now.”

Council member Johnny King liked the idea of a marina in that area.

“I brought it up about doing a city marina three years ago at a visioning session. It’s something high on my radar. I think it’s a huge need,” King said.

“I know there are a thousand ideas out there … and we can do multiple things on this property, and I think a city marina idea is one,” King said.

“I think it’s income generating … that’s huge for the city,” King said.

Council member Jim Bagby liked the marina part of Green’s presentation but wasn’t sure about the additional parking.

“There’s a million-and-two ideas” out there, Bagby said.

Bagby requested staff to brief them at the next meeting on the comprehensive plan.

Bagby sees this area as part of what could be the town center.

“But what do we want our town center to look like? I want to create a destination, not just in this space,” he said.

“I think some of your ideas will be incorporated … but we’ve got a long way to go,” Bagby said.