Third annual Burgers, Bourbon & Beer Festival set for Sept. 23 on Destin harbor

It’s almost time to fire up the grills for the third annual Burgers, Bourbon and Beer Festival on Sept. 23 on Destin harbor behind Brotula’s Seafood and Steamer.

"We currently have nine confirmed competitors,” said Tyler Jarvis of Brotula’s Seafood and Steamer.

“It should be a nice little deal on the harbor,” Jarvis said, noting the event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m.

Cost of admission

General admission tickets are $45 and include an armband for unlimited food samples and drinks tickets for craft beer and cocktail samples.

Tickets for food only for those younger than 21 are $25 and will include an armband for unlimited food samples.

A VIP ticket, which is limited, is $75 and includes an armband for unlimited food samples and drink tickets. Plus, exclusive early admission (11 a.m. - noon) to the event, a VIP lounge with a private bar, and exclusive small-batch bourbon tastings.

Where to get tickets

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or by visiting the Burgers, Bourbon & Beer Festival Facebook page.

Who will be competing?

Restaurants and chefs that will be bringing their best gourmet burger to the table include The Ruby Slipper, Barefoot’s at the Hilton, Beach Walk Café, Longhorn, Fudpucker’s, The Boathouse, Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer, East Pass Oyster House and the Boys and Girls Club Charity. Plus, organizers have about three more that have given verbal consent, so they expect about 11 to 12 restaurants.

East Pass Oyster House won the Judge’s Choice last year with its barbecue burger, while the Boys and Girls Club Charity took the People’s Choice.

“They stole their hearts,” Jarvis said of club charity.

Beer and bourbon

“We also have several beer vendors that will be taking part,” Jarvis said.

Some of those include Goose Island Brewing, Goat Island Brewing, Emerald Republic Brewing, Bells Brewery Two Hearted IPA and The Original Clubtails Cocktail in a Can, to name a few.

As for the stronger drink, bourbon, Jarvis said they will be featuring Horse Soldier Bourbon, Four Roses Bourbon and more.

Food and fun for family

The BBB Festival is a “good family event” with multiple judges for the best burger and the best topping. Plus, there is a People’s Choice award “where people get to vote,” Jarvis said.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, a non-profit organization with clubs located in Destin, Crestview, South Walton, DeFuniak Springs, Pensacola, and Fort Walton Beach.

Last year it was a sellout crowd with nearly 1,000 in attendance, Jarvis said.

“We actually limit it (the gate) to how many cook teams we have, because we don’t want to have long lines and people waiting for food,” he said.

They usually do about 100 to 120 tickets per competitor.

So, with about 11 to 12 competitors, “We’re looking to hopefully do about 1,200 people this year which will be awesome because that will be really really good for the charity,” Jarvis said.

About the charity

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is a registered IRS 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. The Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast receives funding from contributions, special events, grants, and major donors such as Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation and United Way agencies in Escambia and Okaloosa/Walton Counties.