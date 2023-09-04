Destin Christmas Parade set for Dec. 9. Donations for children are replacing entry fees

Although it is still a bit hot outside, plans are already in the works for the 39th annual Destin Christmas Parade.

The committee met last week, and the theme for this year’s event, which will take place on Dec. 9, is “A Christmas Vacation.”

With 70 entries last year, the parade committee is looking for it to be even bigger and better.

And with bigger comes a need for help with crowd control.

“We’re looking for volunteers or service groups to help with crowd control,” parade Chair Lisa Firth said.

In the past, as the parade progresses down U.S. 98, children and adults get closer and closer to the floats and people who are tossing out candy. The committee is looking for volunteers to help keep people safe. If you would like to volunteer, call Firth at 850-650-1241.

The six divisions of entry include religious, children’s service, commercial, band, civic club and children’s commercial.

Donations instead of an entry fee

In lieu of an entry fee this year, the parade committee is asking for monetary donations or donations of new toys and products to be given to less fortunate children this Christmas season.

TubaChristmasMore than 100 tubas to take the stage at Baytowne Village in Sandestin

The committee is “encouraging” float/entry/car club coordinators to ask each of their participants to donate so they can help every child and family in Destin have a wonderful Christmas.

“And all the money and toys stay in Destin … with Destin families,” Firth said.

All monetary donations will be used for gift card purchases for families.

Suggested gifts

Toddler: Baby dolls, balls, soft toys, play strollers, easy remote-control cars.

Ages 5-10: Play-Dough, bicycles, board games, Barbie dolls, Matchbox toys, Disney toys, Legos and balls.

Ages 11-17: Hair dryers, makeup mirrors, phone chargers, portable battery backup, Nintendo gift cards, balls, curling irons, personal products (perfume, cologne)

Applications for parade entries will be available at the Destin Community Center beginning Sept. 12. Toys or gifts must be dropped off at the community center at 101 Stahlman Ave. with the application by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.