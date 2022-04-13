Destin Parks and Recreation Department launches online registration portal

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Destin's Parks and Recreation Department is highly valued in our city, and everything it does enhances the quality of life of our community.

The department provides a wide array of programs, and as of April 5 the public can register for it online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline.

The city has partnered with CivicRec to implement its parks and recreation management software solution. Available from CivicPlus, the integrated technology platform for local government, the cloud-based recreation management solution will allow citizens greater visibility into offered parks and recreation department activities, classes, sports and youth leagues, and more convenient online registration and payment. It will also allow citizens to search for and reserve the city’s facilities all conveniently online.

“This program will vastly improve our communication efforts, meanwhile providing service excellence to our year-round residents and visitors,” stated Destin City Manager Lance Johnson.

More about CivicRec

CivicRec is part of the CivicPlus Platform of local government technology solutions designed exclusively for the public sector. The solution is designed to be intuitive to navigate and easy for citizens to use. It is mobile-friendly, allowing citizens to search for community activities and events, register and remit payment even from a smartphone or tablet.