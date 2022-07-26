Walton County names Matt Algarin new tourism director

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton County has named Matt Algarin as its new tourism director.

“This is an amazing opportunity to serve the Walton County community and to continue sharing the stories that make our destination truly special,” Algarin said. “Walton County has so much to offer its residents and visitors, and it’s our job to ensure that we not only embrace our community and help it grow, but continue to support our colleagues, friends and families through a thoughtful visitor economy.”

Algarin has been with the organization since 2017 and most recently served as the department’s director of communications. Prior to joining the Walton County Tourism Department, Algarin worked in the magazine and newspaper industries, serving as the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun.

He currently serves on the board for Explore Northwest Florida and will soon join the board of the Northwest Florida Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association.

Algarin earned a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from the University of West Florida and a master’s degree in new media journalism from Full Sail University.

When he’s not working, Algarin can be found spending time with his 4-year-old son, wife and dog, or cooking up something new in the kitchen.

“We have such an incredible, hard-working team in the Tourism Department, and I’m honored to work side by side with such talented individuals,” he said.

For more information about the Walton County Tourism Department, visit www.visitsouthwalton.com.