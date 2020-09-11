CROSE: Fires and common sense

Janice Crose

I'm sure that many of you have read that one of the wildfires in Southern California was started by a smoke bomb set off for an expectant couple at their gender reveal party. What should have been a fun memorable event, will be memorable, but not in the way the couple expected.

The pyrotechnic device was lit in dry weeds and grass. Having grown up in California, common sense and childhood training dictates one doesn't ignite something in dry grass. As of this writing, the fire is still not fully contained with hundreds of residents evacuated and homes destroyed. It should be extremely clear that one does't fool around with fire or an incendiary device during drought conditions. Video's show the family walking into the dry grass to explode the device and seeming surprised that a fire broke out.

This type of fire doesn't just happen in the Southwest. In April, a 10 acre brush fire was ignited by another gender reveal party in Brevard County, Florida. The county was under a burn ban, yet the family thought it was okay to fire a rifle at an incendiary substance, which caused a fire. Fortunately, this fire was brought under control within hours with no damage to homes.

In 2017, an Arizona Border Patrol agent started a wildfire when he shot a rifle packed with tannerite, causing a 48,000 acre fire near Tucson. The agent was fined $8 million for this fire.

It is unknown at this time, what the California family will be charged for their part in the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino

County, but officials have stated a bill will be sent.

There are unique and fun ways to reveal a child's gender that don;t include incendiary devices. One of the first I saw was a cake iced in white and once the cake was cut there was either pink or blue cake depending upon the sex of the child. Very easy and causes no issues. A variation on the cake, is to have

cake pops with white icing and have everyone take a bite at the same time revealing the gender. Another cute idea is to have a piñata filled with all pink or all blue candies which are revealed once the piñata is broken open. A wrapped box filled with blue or pink balloons is another easy idea and easy to clean up.

Common sense is the rule whenever a party, no matter the type, is thrown. There are gender reveal party poppers that shoot out pink or blue confetti when the string is pulled. It is easy to count down and have everyone pull the string at the same time. There are also gender reveal straws that turn either pink or blue when put into a cold drink.

Use your imagination, there are many ways to have a cute reveal that won't cause harm to your guests, neighbors or firefighters. If you are having trouble thinking up cute ideas, there are hundreds online, just search for them. Stay safe and please don't start any fires here in Crestview by ignoring

common sense and fire rules.

Janice Lynn Crose, a former accountant, lives in Crestview with her husband, Jim; her two rescue collies, Shane and Jasmine; and two cats, Kathryn and Prince Valiant.