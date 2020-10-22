JUST PLAIN TALK: Social Security COLA for 2021

Buz Livingston

Beginning next January, Social Security recipients will see a modest, 1.3% increase. Under current law, payments adjust annually depending on core inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). Critics point out the CPI-W gives greater weight to prices on items like gas and electronics instead of housing and medical expenses more likely to affect seniors.

For example, Medicare Part B premiums increase more than inflation adjustments. Since Part B is often deducted from payments, beneficiaries end up with less money. In a move showing Washington politicians can do something, the short-term spending bill passed last month restricts 2021 Part B premium increases, but it's a temporary fix.

Something will have to give. Among elderly seniors, half of married couples and 70% of unmarried individuals receive half of their income from Social Security. Over 20% of married couples and over 40% of unmarried couples get 90% from Social Security. Three times in the last decade, beneficiaries received no COLA but faced higher Part B premiums.

Ginger Szala, the executive managing editor of Investment Advisor magazine, recently wrote Democratic candidate Joe Biden proposes using a different formula, Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E). To better account for medical expenses, the CPI-E raises the medical component from 5.5% in the CPI-W to 11% in the CPI-E.

While the recently passed legislation and the proposed change in COLAs are steps in the right direction, more has to be done. Social Security is a marvelously successful program that reduced poverty for seniors. Florida recovered from the 2008-2009 recession more robustly because of our high elderly population receiving Social Security.

Another problem for retirees

While low-interest rates spur demand for homes, the flip side is low yields on bonds. Currently, US Treasury notes that mature in 10 years or less yield less than 1%. The historical yield for 10-year Treasuries is 4.5%, but David Blanchett, Morningstar's head of retirement research, cautions retirees should expect returns south of 2%. With core inflation hovering around 1.3%, bond investors will struggle to break even.

Corporate bonds have higher yields, but a benefit of owning US Treasuries or federally insured Certificates of Deposit is safety; your principal is guaranteed. For example, last spring, when stocks lost over 30%, Vanguard's Intermediate Corporate Bond fund lost 11%, but Vanguard's Intermediate-Term Treasury Fund gained over 4%.

One strategy recommended by Dr. Wade Pfau, director of retirement research at McLean Asset Management and founder of the Retirement Researcher website for consumers, is a plain-vanilla single premium immediate annuity (SPIA). With Social Security and a SPIA covering your basic needs, you can keep your stocks and be insulated from market declines. SPIAs account for less than 5% of total annuity sales. Be careful. Most annuities sold help the insurance agent's retirement more than yours.

