LETTER: Why do people tolerate Trump's behavior?

In four years of destructive chaos throughout his Administration, Donald Trump’s well known actions in the past two to three weeks have been particularly unexplainable, irrational, and destructive.

His utterly dangerous downplaying of the risks of the Covid19 virus is his worst, even as he suffered ... and suffers ... its effects, and will place all Americans at deadly risk if many heed his rantings.

However, as frightening as his Covid19-related actions are, I can’t forget on the morning after the Vice Presidential debate he referred to Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for Vice President, as a ‘Communist’ and twice as a ‘monster.’

Count me as naive but I love my country and our democracy and have to ask, ‘What right does he have to tell lies like those to cheapen our democratic process?’. Some might argue, ‘Well, that’s the effect of his medications’ and they may be correct but that raises an entirely new set of even more troubling set of concerns as he is the military Commander in Chief, doesn’t it?

My conclusion and I hope that of the American people .... for all his crimes and damage to our country, this man must be decisively defeated at the polls, so decisively that the armed, right wing militias he urged to ‘stand by’ will know their support among the American people is minuscule and we can begin to restore our greatness.

John Bryant, Destin