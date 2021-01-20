LETTER: More details needed on COVID-19 vaccinations

The Destin Log

Okaloosa County puts seniors at risk by not having a comprehensive plan to administer the COVID-9 vaccine.

My son, who lives in Cape Coral, and wife have already receiver their first COVID-19 vaccination. He is 65 years old. My sister-in-law who lives in a nearby county has an appointment for her vaccination.

However when you call the Okaloosa County Health Department for any information on COVID vaccinations, you get a recording telling you to go to their website. The site states, all appointments "for COVID19 vaccinations are full. Details for events Jan. 11 will be announced later."

Why wait? Give the appointment now so the person will already have an appointment time and date when the next shipment of the vaccine is available. Give the appointments by age group i.e. 80 and up, 70 to 80, 60 to 70 etc.

The county needs to publish phone numbers for those without computers and websites that are easily found and understood and schedule by age. Delays in publishing a quick and workable vaccination schedule is critical. People's lives are depending on it.

I urge the county to publish this information so it is easily available and understandable by all. Lives depend on it.

Alfred Pfoertner, Destin