LETTER: Target one climate crisis at a time

The Destin Log

Target single-use plastic in climate crisis battle

Our generation is facing the worst climate crisis in history.

However, there is action that can be taken today. Reducing single-use plastic can play a giant role in helping to reverse these harmful effects. Plastic is clogging up our oceans, killing our animals, and making our planet suffer.

Everyone can play a role in helping to eliminate this crisis including big corporations such as large grocery food chains, one of which recently received an “F” on their sustainability efforts.

Unfortunately, eliminating plastic bags is not enough. We are calling them to do better simply because they can with ease and play a big role in helping the plastic and climate crisis. It is time they take action and serve our planet over plastic and lead in grocery stores once more.

Bryanna Bhakta, Destin

Kudos to the Okaloosa County Health Dept. Staff

On Jan 13th, my wife and I received our first dose of the COVID vaccine on the grounds of the Ft. Walton Beach-Destin Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.

All I can say is that it was the most organized and efficient operation that I have ever witnessed. To top it off, the staff was very courteous and professional from check in to check out.

Thank you to all the people at the Okaloosa County Heath Dept. who made it happen.

Tom and Anne Schwingle, Mary Esther