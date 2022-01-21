Buz Livingston

This year, the University of Georgia, aka Harvard of the South, will be reigning National Champions. Some of us are still glowing. Ostensibly, I offer financial advice, and I'll get to it. But, trust me, priorities are important.

I know you weren't expecting a beatdown, Alabama fans, but losing on the last play is worse. Second and 26, but how about second and 18? Yes, you were short-handed, but Alabama has the nation's top recruiting class every year.

At Georgia, we call it "Next man up." Georgia's starting quarterback went down earlier in the season. So we finished up with a No. 2 guy.

Yes, the name may be familiar: Bennett, Stetson Bennett, IV. In his now-legendary "Good Morning America" interview, he reminded them life's hard and you "gotta work for you want."

There's a financial analogy; a poor investor with good saving habits beats a great investor with lousy saving habits.

Sometimes players fancying a lucrative NFL contract opt out of bowl games. Don't bring it up anymore. Full stop. Williams, No. 82, arguably Alabama's best player not named Young, injured his ACL in non- contact play. Before the injury, he was a first-round pick and still may be. The money is just too much for players to risk getting hurt in a non-championship game.

Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, wrote, "Let he who would not do the same if he had millions waiting for him in the NFL cast the first stone." Hats off to the Alabama medical staff and coach Saban, who refused to let Williams return and possibly worsen the injury.

Beating Alabama is unique and, for the Natty, even better. My first memory of an Alabama game was in 1965 when Georgia upset mighty Alabama. I will never forget my dad coming home from a dove shoot and harassing his hunting partners. A taste of John Barleycorn may have been involved. Of course, Pop probably killed more birds than they did, too, but that's another story. But I feel like a camel; it's a long spell between drinks.

Georgia was slightly favored to win, surprising me, but that's why I don't gamble. Modern sports betting with the spread was invented by a math teacher, Charles McNeil, who ditched his first career to become a bookmaker. With spread betting, the difference between the score matters, not the outcome.

Vegas doesn't care who wins or loses; they want similar wagers on each team. For example, a $100 winning bet pays $100, but a $100 losing bet costs you $110. Any time a potential loss is more significant than the expected gain, the odds are against you. Casinos rarely go bankrupt.

What's that coming down the track? It's a mean machine in red and black. Ain't nothing finer in the land than a drunk obnoxious Georgia fan. Go Dawgs! Go Dawgs! Gooooo Dawgs! Sic 'em! Woof! Woof! Woof! I'm higher than a kite can fly.

You can't always get what you want, but Buz Livingston, CFP, can help you figure out what you need. For specific advice, visit livingstonfinancial.net or drop by 2050 West County Highway 30A, M1 Suite 230.