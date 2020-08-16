Prayer gathering scheduled at Veterans' Memorial in Crestview on Aug. 18

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — The Second Community Prayer Gathering is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Veterans' Memorial on the Okaloosa County Courthouse grounds.

The event is sponsored by local churches.

The agenda will include an introduction by the Rev. Sanford Hayes, pastor of New Life Worship Center. The Rev. Mark Broadhead, pastor of Laurel Hill and Crestview First Presbyterian Churches, will share brief remarks. Following this, the attending pastors will divide into prayer groups or offer individual prayers.

There will be no preaching nor "politicking." Only prayer, individually and in groups.

The event will close with the singing of "God Bless America" led by the Rev. Charles Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Milligan.

Everyone is invited to participate in this event.