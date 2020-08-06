Destin's Madison Tenore brings home the hardware in A. Downing Gray Cup in Pensacola

The first time Destin's Madison Tenore played in the A. Downing Gray Cup in Pensacola, she was just 9 years old but already making a mark in the golf world.

As a 9-year-old, she shot a 32 across nine holes for four under par and a win in her age group.

This week, however, a more seasoned 18-year-old finished on top to win the 11th edition of the A. Downing Gray Cup played at the Pensacola Country Club.

More:Tenore wins Divot Derby, again

"This was my first time in a while to play this tournament," Tenore said.

This event serves as the annual championship for winners from both the Greater Pensacola Junior Golf Association Summer Tour and the annual Divot Derby (Top 3) plus the top otherwise non-exempt champions from the Tom Dorsey Winter Classic.

Tenore qualified for the event after recently winning the First Tee of Northwest Florida 63rd edition of the Divot Derby.

In the A. Downing Gray Cup, Tenore competed against 13 golfers in her age group to win the Ladies Junior Master's Division of the two-day tournament.

In round one, Tenore, who plays for the Niceville High Eagles, shot a 74, two over par.

It was hot and windy on the course but she still managed to shoot two birdies and four bogies.

On day two, she shot an even par, 72, bringing it home on the last five holes with three birdies and two bogeys.

"That pulled it out for me," Tenore said. She finished with a 146 for two days.

Placing second overall was Paola Roario-Sauri of Crestview with a 75-73 for a total of 148. Mariane Johnson of Niceville took third overall with a 79-70 for a 149.

Although Tenore managed to knock in a total of five birdies for the tournament she said putting is always difficult, noting the greens were fast on the course.

"But if I can get a good tee shot that really helps," she said to set up her second shot.

This win was Tenore's third in the last couple of weeks. She won the Divot Derby, then posted a 73, one over par, in a one-day Bay Point Junior Classic played at the Bay Point Country Club on Panama City Beach last weekend.

Up next for Tenore is the Emerald Coast Tournament played on the Links Course at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort this weekend.