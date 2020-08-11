FISH FLASH: A changing of the guard along the docks in Destin from red to silver

Red snapper season wrapped up Aug. 1 and it didn't take much time for the scenery along the docks in Destin to change.

Instead of the racks predominately filled with red snapper, the mackerel and amberjack are taking over those center nails on the boards behind the charter boats.

There's still a splattering of red on the racks, but that's from the red colored fish known as the vermilion snapper, or what locals call a mingo. It's in the snapper family and pretty tasty on the dinner plate. But either way, fishing is still good and plenty of fish showing up on the racks.

Around noon Monday, Oklahoma anglers on the Huntress with Capt. Mike Graef came in with a big catch of king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, plus several big mingo.

Texas anglers on the Nothin Matters with Capt. Tyler Brielmayer loaded up on the mingo.

Capt. Steve Brown on the Lock N Load and his anglers from Missouri came back with a mixed bag of black snapper, king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and a grouper.

Anglers from St. Louis, Missouri, on the Sweet William III with Capt. Bill Watson put a king mackerel on the center nail of the racks to go along with their mingo and white snapper.

Anglers from Ohio and West Virginia on the Just Reel with Capt. Josh Glidden came in just after lunch with a good catch of mingo and white snapper.

Birmingham, Alabama, anglers on the Backlash with Capt. Chris Kirby came in from a 24-hour trip with a big showing of amberjack, Almaco jack, blackfin tuna, yellowfin tuna and bonito. Kirby said they went marlin fishing and hooked about a 300-pound blue marlin and a smaller white marlin but pulled them both off. After marlin fishing, the guys tried their hand at pulling in some amberjack and did quite well.

"It was a blast," one of the Alabama guys said.

Fishing is good and it doesn't appear that the activity on the docks is slowing down any time soon.

See you at the docks.

Fishing Report:Fishing Report with The Ship's Chandler and The Destin Log