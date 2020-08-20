King mackerel to take center stage in Big Mac Classic, $10,000 up for grabs

No special sauce needed for this Big Mac, just a rod, reel, bait and a desire to catch a big king mackerel in the Big Mac Classic set Sept. 18-20 on the docks behind AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar in Destin.

The 11th annual Big Mac Classic boasts big cash with the angler who lands the largest overall king mackerel taking home $10,000.

More:Holy Mackerel...what a king

More:Big Mac Classic winner: ‘I raise money and think of her’

Entry fee per boat is $450 with various calcutta options available.

"People have been calling wanting to know about the tournament," said Jerry Andrews, tournament director.

"Everybody is looking for a reason to go fishing," he said.

And what better reason to go fishing, than to have fun and a chance at winning some money while at the same time benefiting a good cause. The tournament benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.

The Big Mac Classic is mainly a king mackerel event with first through third place receiving cash awards. There is also a three place aggregate award for a two fish aggregate winner for both Saturday and Sunday, as well as an overall three fish aggregate over the two day event.

The way the aggregate works, is anglers can weigh a maximum of two fish daily and declare on Saturday if they want one or both to count to their overall aggregate. So there are three aggregate divisions, plus an overall Big Mac.

Other fish possible for cash awards are the largest wahoo, dolphin and blackfin tuna.

Scales will be open on the docks behind AJ’s from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, followed by an awards presentation at 6 p.m

The tournament kicks off Friday night at AJ's with a captain's meeting and buffet. Captains will have a chance to register from 4-8:30 p.m. at AJ's Sept. 18.