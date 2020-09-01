Bradley Textiles takes bite out of Huck's Ducks in coed play

Bobby Griffith knocked in five runs to lead Bradley Textiles in a 15-11 win over Huck's Ducks in the city of Destin's Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Griffith smacked a home run and two singles for five RBIs.

The Ducks stepped out to a 10-3 lead in the first three innings. In the top of the fourth, Bradley's closed the gap with four runs and then brought in two more in the top of the fifth.

Bradley's finally took the lead in the top of the sixth with six runs for the win.

Brandon Jackson slapped two home runs and a triple for four RBIs for Bradley's and Elizabeth Grandstaff connected for two singles.

Top batters for the Ducks were Tyler Stahlhut with a home run, double and a single for two RBIs; Luke Jackson, two doubles and a single for two RBIs; and Taylor Fought, a home run.

In other coed action:

Philip Cryar Marine 19, Shoreline 5

Philip Cryar started with a bang, scoring seven in the first and eight in the second for a 15-2 lead. The game was over in five innings.

Mitch Levine led Philip Cryar with a home run and two doubles. Jake Kling ripped a home run and Danielle Sheridon popped a homer and a single.

Brandon Rowell and James Higgins each hit a double and a single for Shoreline, while Burton Trautman hit two singles.

Fender's Collision 17, My Payroll 7

At the end of two innings, Fender's was on top 12-0. Fender's scored five more in the fifth to finish off Payroll.

Jamie Duncan led Fender's with a double and three singles. Brandon Patzig doubled and connected for two singles, and Todd Duncan, hit three singles.

Matt Wright was tops for Payroll with a double and two singles. Matt Reich clobbered a home run and a single, and Jen Robbins a double.

Colby's Lawn Care 21, Emerald Coast Chiropractic 7

After two innings, Lawn Care held a slight 5-4 lead. In the next two innings, Lawn Care pulled away with eight runs in the third and then another eight in the fourth.

Lee Major led the Lawn Care effort with a double and two singles for two RBIs. Matt Campbell hit doubles for four RBIs, and Alexis Gonzales connected for two singles for two RBIs. Jared Lenoir also smacked a home run.

Shawn Wood was the big stick for Emerald Coast with a home run, triple and a single for three RBIs. Chuck Ball and Cyndi Leurendi each doubled and singled for an RBI.

Tay Gray Photography 19, HarborWalk Marina 5

HarborWalk led 5-4 at the end of two innings before Tay Gray exploded for nine runs in the third. Tay Gray put the game away in the top of the fifth with six runs.

Michael Haynes led Tay Gray with double and two singles. Jason Little hit three singles and Tory Chapel connected for two singles.

Justin Lund was top batter for HarborWalk with two doubles. Chris Poole hit a double and a single, and Jane Blanken singled.

Crackings 15, Exurt 2

Crackings dominated on the diamond jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the first three innings. Crackings picked up three more runs in the fourth and fifth innings for the win. Exurt scored its only two runs in the top of the fifth.

Blaine Watkins connected for four doubles for Crackings. Mike Ingram slapped a home run and three singles, and Justin Coppols belted a home run.

CI Wells, MIlly Santiago and Nikki Steward each singled for Exurt.