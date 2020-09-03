FISH FLASH: Charter boats get in on the triggerfish action

Destin's charter boat fleet didn't waste any time on getting in on the opening of triggerfish season.

After triggerfish was closed down in early May, the "powers that be" came to the realization that the fishermen had not caught their quota. So on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the fishery reopened in state and federal waters.

On opening day, anglers on the Destination with Capt. Stan Phillips got their triggerfish, plus amberjack and mingo.

Triggerfish have to be 15 inches to keep and the bag limit is one per person.

"You could sink a boat with the 14-inchers," said first mate Wyatt Ferrera of the First Light Wednesday afternoon. However, he said the 15-inch, legal ones, are not as plentiful as the 14-inchers.

However, they got them on Tuesday and then again on Wednesday.

Louisiana anglers on the First Light with Wyatt and Capt. Steve Haeusler filled the top rack with triggerfish and the bottom row with mingo on Wednesday.

Capt. Ben O'Connor and his group on the 100 Proof got in on the triggerfish action as well. Not only did they catch their limit of triggerfish, but Almaco Jack, wahoo, cobia, mingo and more.

Anglers on the Special K with Capt. Kyle Lowe came in with triggerfish, mackerel, mingo and a pair of amberjack on Tuesday.

Capt. Bryan Kelley on the Screamn Drag and his fishermen got their triggerfish and a good haul of mingo. The same was true for the group on The Miss Nautica with Capt. Jimmy Miles.

The Tropical Winds got in on the triggerfish action as well.

Fishing is good, just not a lot of people around to go. However, hopefully that will change real soon.

See you at the docks.