Bad News edges out Home Helpers Maids in softball action

Michael Haynes connected for two hits to lead Bad News in a 15-14 win over Home Helpers Maids in the Men's Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Haynes ripped a double and a single to set the pace.

Home Helpers took the early lead 5-0. Bad News took the lead in the bottom of the third with six runs.

In the top of the fourth, Home Helpers picked up three runs for the advantage, but Bad News answered with two to tie the game.

In the fifth, Home Helpers scored four and Bad News, one for a 12-9 lead.

With time running out, Home Helpers added on two more runs for a 14-9 advantage. However, Bad News delivered six runs in the bottom half which was bad news for Home Helpers.

Jason Little hit two singles for Bad News and Neil Washington, one triple.

Top batters for Home Helpers were Miguel Torres with three singles; Nelson Sandiago, a double and a single; and Jonathan Clark, one triple.

In other league play:

M&J Inc. 20, Home Helpers Maids 12

After two innings, M&J led 15-5. M&J put the game away in five innings.

Players connecting for two singles each for M&J were Jaime Cummins, Brian Grant and Sean Agoclar.

Jose Soledad had three singles for Home Helpers. Joe Diaz connected for a triple and a single, and Nelson Sandiago, doubled and singled.

M&J Inc. 15, Regatta Bay 4

At the end of three innings, M&J had the game in hand, 8-1. They went on to score three in the fifth and four in the seventh for the win.

Brian Grant was the big stick for M&J with a triple, double and two singles for an RBI. Branden Brader slapped a home run, double and a single for two RBIs, and Rob Carrizales connected for three singles for an RBI.

Dylan Olson led Regatta with a triple and two singles for two RBIs. Nick Giammares hit three singles, while Mike Giammares doubled and singled.

Awards Plus 29, 3rd Planet 11

Awards led 10-5 after two innings. In the fourth, Awards put the game away with a 13-run inning.

Cory Wendrich smacked two home runs and three singles for Awards. Jared Lenoir slapped a homer, two singles and a double, while Jordan Horner and Brandon Jackson each cranked out a home run.

Jason Fruzi and Jake McDorman each hit a home run and two singles for Planet. Ricky Gol hit a home run and a double, and BJ Coleman a homer.

Bad News 28, Awards Plus 25

At the end of two innings, Bad News led 10-9 and then picked up eight runs in the third for an 18-9 game. Awards closed the gap with eight runs in the top of the fourth. Bad News answered with three runs.

With time running out, Awards scored eight in the top of the fifth, but Bad News pulled off the win with seven in the bottom half.

Jason Little was tops for Bad News with three singles and a double. Neil Washington hit two home runs and a single, and Luke Jackson homered and double. Jared Stuart and Jamal Boduch also hit home runs.

Corey Wendrich led Awards with a home run, double and two singles. Brandon Jackson slapped homers and a single, and Ross Taylor a homer and a single.

Regatta Bay 13, 3rd Planet 11

Regatta Bay stayed just a step ahead throughout the game to pull off the two-run victory.

Tiger Scheyd led Regatta with three singles and a double for an RBI. Nick Giammares doubled and hit two singles for an RBI, and Larami Bolin tripled and singled for three RBIs.

Kevin Schuster was tops for Planet with a home run, double and a single for five RBIs. Donny Derusha tripled and hit two singles for an RBI, and BJ Coleman slapped a home run and a single for two RBIs.