Bradley Textiles cuts down Colby's Lawn Care in coed softball

Donnie Montery smacked two home runs to lead Bradley Textiles in a 22-11 win over Colby's Lawn Care in the city of Destin's Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Montery connected for a grand slam and another homer for a total of seven RBIs.

The first four innings of play was close with Colby's on top 11-10. In the top of the fifth, Bradley started to pull away with three runs and then exploded for nine runs in the sixth for the win.

Rita Cummins connected for three singles for an RBI for Bradley. Bobby Griffth hit two singles for two RBIs, and Kristen Myers hit two singles for an RBI. Brandon Jackson also hit a home run.

Matt Campbell cracked two triples for three RBIs for Colby's. Jenny Campbell hit two singles and Anthony Bartolo doubled and singled for two RBIs. Colby Wells slapped an inside-the-park home run.

Huck's Ducks 17, Tay Gray Photography 6

Ducks led 8-4 at the end of three.They picked up one in the fifth, three in the sixth and then secured the win with five in the seventh.

Taylor Faught was the big stick for Ducks with a home run, triple, double and two singles. Jared Lenoir connected for two doubles and two singles, and Al Mancha hit four singles.

Neil Washington cranked out a home run for Tay Gray along with a triple and a double. Brett Masser hit a triple, double and two singles, and Tori Chapel connected for two singles.

HarborWalk Marina 14, Fender's Collision 9

HarborWalk stepped out to a 7-2 lead in the first three innings. Fender's had a big inning in the fifth with six runs, but HarborWalk answered with three runs to keep the advantage.

Brian Martinez led HarborWalk with a double and two singles. Justin Lund hit two doubles and Chris Poole three singles.

Jennifer Bazylak doubled and singled for Fender's.

COED DIVISION II

Advanced Concrete 20, Exurt 8

Advanced Concrete put Exurt away in five innings, scoring two in the first, five in the second, eight in the third and five in the fourth.

Jeremy Maines knocked in four runs for Advanced on three doubles and a single. Ashlyn Newby hit three singles for four RBIs, and Reeka Winters doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Hitting two singles each for an RBI for Exurt were Brittany Mainor, Ron Norville and Chris Birkland.

My Payroll 15, Shoreline 7

At the end of three innings, Payroll was on top 8-3 and led throughout for the win.

Matt Reich doubled and hit two singles for Payroll. Nik Reimer ripped a home run and a triple for five RBIs, and Brandon Blyden connected for three singles.

James Higgins cranked out a home run for Shoreline and a single for an RBI. Brandon Rowell doubled and hit two singles, and Morgan Higgins connected for two singles.

Crackings 19, Emerald Coast Chiropractic 11

Crackings jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first two innings. By the end of four they were up 19-9. Chiropractic scored two last runs in the top of the sixth.

Stew Cabellero smacked a home run, a triple and two doubles for six RBIs for Crackings. Ethan Randolph clobbered two homers for six RBIs, and Jolie Kremser connected for two singles.

Matt Herberman tripled, doubled and singled for two RBIs for Chiropractic. Chuck Ball hit four singles for two RBIs, and Todd Preston slapped a homer and a double for an RBI.