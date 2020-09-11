Awards Plus wins big in week four of Men's Softball at Morgan Sports Center

Awards Plus pulled off back-to-back wins on the softball field Tuesday night at Morgan Sports Center in Destin in the Men's Softball League.

Awards Plus blasted Regatta Bay 24-7 and then edged out Home Helpers Maids 6-4.

In the first game, Brandon Jackson knocked in six runs for Awards Plus on a single and a grand slam.

The first four innings of play were close with Awards Plus up 10-6. In the top of the fifth, Awards Plus exploded for 14 runs to put the game away.

Colton Kilpatrick ripped a triple and three singles for an RBI for Awards and Corey Griffith a double and a single.

Tiger Scheyd led Regatta with three singles for an RBI. Nick Giammarosi hit three singles and Claeb Maraman connected for two singles for two RBIs.

In the second game, it was a battle until the end. At the end of five innings, Awards Plus and Home Helpers Maids were deadlocked at 2-2. In the bottom of the sixth, Awards Plus finally broke through with four runs.

In the top of the seventh, Home Helpers could only muster two runs.

Colton Kilpatrick led Awards Plus with two singles for two RBIs. Corey Griffith, Brandon Jackson and Jordan Horner each cracked out doubles.

Frank Torres was tops for Home Helpers with a home run for two RBIs. Miguel Torres hit two singles and Alexandro Jose doubled for an RBI.

In other softball action:

Home Helpers Maids 15, 3rd Planet 4

At the end of four innings, Home Helpers was on top 10-1. Home Helpers picked up two in the fifth and then three in the seventh. 3rd Planet scored three in the bottom of the seventh.

Top batters for Home Helpers were Nelson Santiago and Miguel Torres, each with a double and two singles. Alexandro Jose connected for three singles.

Leading the effort for 3rd Planet was Jake McDorman with a double and three singles. Chandler Drake doubled and hit two singles, and Donny Demisha hit three doubles.

3rd Planet 20, M&J Inc. 8

3rd Planet jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first four innings and then exploded for nine runs in the fifth to put the game away.

Brennan Bosworth slapped out three home runs and a single for 3rd Planet. Spencer Rackley hit two doubles and a single, and Chandler Drake belted a home run and a single.

Brandon Brader ripped a home run and a single for M&J. Brian Grant and Jacob Morgan each doubled and singled.

Bad News 29, M&J Inc. 9

After two complete innings, Bad News was on top 21-3 and never looked back for the win.

Neil Washington cracked out a home run and three singles for Bad News. Taylor Fought smacked a homer and three singles.

Brandon Brader was tops for M&J with two home runs and a single. Jacob Morgan hit two singles.

Bad News 22, Regatta Bay 11

Bad News scored six runs in the first and then exploded for 11 runs in the third for a 17-2 advantage.

Jarrod Stewart belted two doubles and three singles for Bad News. Michael Haynes connected for a homer and three singles, while Jason Little cracked out two homers and a single.

Tiger Scheyd hit a triple, double and a single for Regatta. Jason Alley tripled and hit two singles and Canyon Clevenger three singles.