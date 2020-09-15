Philip Cryar Marine rallies in Coed Division II

Down 16-6 going into the last inning, Philip Cryar Marine put the bat on the ball and scored 11 runs for a 17-16 comeback victory over My Payroll in the Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

In the first inning, Payroll jumped out to a 9-2 lead and then put four more runs on the board in the third for a 13-4 advantage.

In the fourth, Philip Cryar scored two runs and Payroll answered with three in the bottom half.

With time running out in the fifth, the Philip Cryar team exploded for 11 runs. Payroll failed to score in the bottom half with Cryar taking taking the win.

RELATED:Coed softball back on the ball field at Morgan Sports Center

Danielle Sheridan smacked an inside-the-park home run, double and a single for three RBIs for Philip Cryar. Mike McGrath belted three doubles and Jason Smith doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs.

Matt Reich was tops for Payroll with a triple, double and a single for an RBI. Matt Wright hit a triple and a single for three RBIs, and Beth Blyden doubled and singled for two RBIs.

In other action:

Crackings 13, Shoreline 0

Crackings dominated taking a 13-0 lead in the first three innings. The game was over in five due to the 12-run ruling.

Frank Kaessar led Crackings with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Megan Irby tripled for two RBIs, and Mike Ingram hit a triple for an RBI.

Daniel Austin hit a double for Shoreline, while Eric Sexton and James Higgins each singled.

Emerald Coast Chiropractic 23, Advanced Concrete 2

After two innings, Emerald Coast was on top 9-1. In the third, Emerald Coast scored the 10-run limit for a 19-1 game. Emerald Coast scored four more in the fourth and Concrete added one in the fifth.

Matt Herberman connected for three singles and a double for Emerald Coast. Todd Preston banged out three doubles for two RBIs, Don Edwards hit a homer, double and a single for three RBIs, and Beth Hyman connected for three singles.

Logan Gaither doubled and singled for an RBI for Concrete. Jeremy Maines hit two singles and Gisele Boyle doubled.

DIVISION I

Bradley Textile 19, HarborWalk Marina 8

At the end of two innings, Bradley was up 10-5 and 11-7 by the end of four. In the top of the fifth, Bradley pulled away with seven runs and then picked up one more in the sixth.

Rita Cummins led Bradley with a double and three singles for three RBIs. Bobby Griffith smacked an inside-the-park home run and a single for five RBIs, and Corey Griffith hit two singles for four RBIs. Donnie Montry also cranked out a home run.

RELATED:Bradley Textiles takes bite out of Huck's Ducks in coed play

Justin Lund slapped two doubles for HarborWalk. Jane Blanken and John Buie each singled for an RBI.

Tay Gray Photography 30, Colby's Lawn Care 17

Tay Gray trailed 14-7 at the end of second inning. In the top of the third, Tay Gray scored the 10-run limit to take the lead. They picked up three more in the fourth and then put another 10 runs on the board in the fifth for the win.

Matt Maser led Tay Gray with a homer, triple and three singles. Mike Martinez cranked out a home run, triple, double and a single, and Neil Washington slapped a home run and two singles. Michael Haynes also knocked a home run.

Anthony Bartolo hit a triple and a double for Colby's.

Fender's Collision 16, Huck's Ducks 14

Fender's took an early 6-1 lead and stayed a step ahead throughout the rest of the game.

Chelsie Womack led Fender's with a double and three singles.

Big hitters for Huck's were Luke Jackson with a home run and a double; Tyler Steinhart, homer, double and a single; and Sydni Carley, three singles.