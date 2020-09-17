Big Mac Classic postponed until next weekend

Due to Hurricane Sally that barreled through the Gulf of Mexico hitting our fishing neighbors to the west and stirring things up along the docks in Destin, the Big Mac Classic set for this weekend on the docks behind AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar in Destin has been postponed.

The 11th annual Big Mac Classic, which boasts a $10,000 cash prize for the angler who lands the largest overall king mackerel, is now planned for Sept. 25-27, according to tournament director Jerry Andrews.

Entry fee per boat is $450, with various calcutta options available.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.

The Big Mac Classic is mainly a king mackerel event, with first through third place receiving cash awards. There is also a three-place aggregate award for a two-fish aggregate winner for both Saturday and Sunday, as well as an overall three-fish aggregate.

The way the aggregate works is anglers can weigh a maximum of two fish daily and declare on Saturday if they want one or both to count to their overall aggregate. So there are three aggregate divisions, plus an overall Big Mac.

Other fish possible for cash awards are the largest wahoo, dolphin and blackfin tuna.

Scales will be open on the docks behind AJ’s from 3-7 p.m. next Saturday and from noon-5 p.m. next Sunday. The awards presentation will be at 6 p.m

The tournament kicks off Friday night at AJ's with a captain's meeting and buffet. Captains will have a chance to register from 4-8:30 p.m. at AJ's Sept. 25.