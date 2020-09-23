Bad News wins back-to-back in mens softball league at Morgan Sports Center

Bad News edged out 3rd Planet before demolishing Awards Plus for back-to-back wins in the city of Destin's Men's Softball League at Morgan Sports Center Tuesday night.

In the first game, Bad News took a 10-8 lead over 3rd Planet in the first three innings. In the fourth, Bad News picked up two more runs.

In the top of the fifth, however, 3rd Planet evened the score with four runs. Bad News edged ahead again with three runs in the bottom half and then picked up another two in the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, 3rd Planet made a run at Bad News but could only muster four runs. Bad News took the win, 17-16.

James Keltner led Bad News with a home run, two doubles and a single for three RBIs. Luke Jackson belted a homer and three singles for an RBI, and Jared Stewart ripped two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Shawn Tauton also smacked a home run.

Chandler Drake was the big hitter for 3rd Planet with a triple, two doubles and a single for an RBI. Brennan Bostworth homered, doubled and singled for three RBIs, and Michael Lutz connected for three singles for an RBI.

In Bad News' second game, Bad News dominated Awards Plus and put the game away 20-3 in five innings.

Bad News jumped on Awards Plus in the first inning with nine runs and then added another five in the second for a 14-2 advantage.

The big hitter for Bad News was Michael Haynes with two home runs and a single for three RBIs. Jared Boduch slapped a home run, double and a single for three RBIs, and Shawn Tauton doubled and hit two singles for an RBI. DJ Gray connected for a grand slam in the second inning, and CI Hixson belted a two-run homer in the fourth.

Corey Griffith doubled and singled for Awards Plus. Tyler Stalhut and Colby Cook each hit two singles.

In other softball action:

Awards Plus 14, M&J Inc. 12

Awards Plus stepped out to a 5-4 lead in the first three innings, and then widened the gap to 11-4 by the end of five.

With time running out on the game, Awards Plus scored three last runs in the top of the sixth. M&J rallied with eight in the bottom half, but it wasn't enough.

Josh Rose led Awards Plus with a triple and two singles for an RBI. Hunter Brown hit two singles for an RBI, and Tyler Stalhut doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Mark Georgules hit two singles for two RBIs for M&J. Coby Aguilar and Brian Grant each connected for two singles, and Braden Brader slapped a home run.

Home Helper Maids 38, M&J Inc. 13

At the end of two innings, M&J led 12-9.

In the top of the third, the tide turned and Home Helper put up six runs for the lead. In the fourth they rallied for 10 runs and then finished even stronger in the fifth with 13 runs.

Franklin Lopez led Home Helper with two doubles and four singles for four RBIs. Alesandro Soledad tripled, doubled and hit three singles for six RBIs, and Cedrick Johnson tripled and hit five singles for four RBIs. Jean Rodriguez and Miguel Perez each cranked out a home run.

Coby Aguilar tripled for M&J, while Sam Nelson doubled and Joey Bianco singled.