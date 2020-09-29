SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Ray Marine/Strike Two wins AJ's Big Mac Classic

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

With nearly 20 boats participating, the crew aboard the Ray Marine/Strike Two was the big winner in the AJ's Big Mac Classic at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar over the weekend.

Anglers aboard the Ray Marine/Strike with Capt. Rob Lupola took first place in the AJ's Big Mac Classic with a 47.4 pounder caught by Kelly Patton. The mackerel was worth $10,000 in prize money.

Kelly Patton landed a 47.4-pound king mackerel to take top honors while fishing with Capt. Rob Lupola on the Ray Marine/Strike Two on Sunday. The fish was worth $10,000 in prize money.

FISH NEWS:Destin Fishing Rodeo getting ready in COVID conditions

More:5 things to know about the 2020 Destin Fishing Rodeo and surrounding events

Sunday appeared to be big fish day. On Saturday, more than half the boats weighed in fish, but the largest fish on the board at end of day was a 30 pounder. All three winning fish were caught on Sunday.

The crew aboard the Sea J with Capt. Chad Parker show off this 43.6-pound king mackerel that took second place in the AJ's Big Mac Classic. The fish caught by Ray Short was worth $1,500 in prize money.

Placing second overall with a 43.6-pound king mackerel was the boat Sea J with Capt. Chad Paker at the helm. Angler Ray Short hauled in the prized catch worth $1,500.

MORE FISH NEWS:Mollie wins its first Blue Marlin Classic

Third went to Capt. Chris Clements and team Goofy Golf. Angler Chris Herron pulled in the 36.8 pounder worth $500.

Tournament director Jerry Andrews (left) presents the check to the third place finishers in the AJ's Big Mac Classic. Placing third was Goofy Golf with Capt. Chris Clements with a 36.8 pounder caught by Chris Herron. The catch was worth $500.

All proceeds from the tournament benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.