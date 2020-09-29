Ray Marine/Strike Two wins AJ's Big Mac Classic

With nearly 20 boats participating, the crew aboard the Ray Marine/Strike Two was the big winner in the AJ's Big Mac Classic at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar over the weekend.

Kelly Patton landed a 47.4-pound king mackerel to take top honors while fishing with Capt. Rob Lupola on the Ray Marine/Strike Two on Sunday. The fish was worth $10,000 in prize money.

Sunday appeared to be big fish day. On Saturday, more than half the boats weighed in fish, but the largest fish on the board at end of day was a 30 pounder. All three winning fish were caught on Sunday.

Placing second overall with a 43.6-pound king mackerel was the boat Sea J with Capt. Chad Paker at the helm. Angler Ray Short hauled in the prized catch worth $1,500.

Third went to Capt. Chris Clements and team Goofy Golf. Angler Chris Herron pulled in the 36.8 pounder worth $500.

All proceeds from the tournament benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.