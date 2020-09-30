Ruckel Rams slip past Destin Marlins in volleyball

A few missed serves, and the Destin Marlins came up short against the visiting Ruckel Rams in middle school volleyball on Monday.

"I think we had moments where we got a little tight, but I think they played great," said Destin Coach Carrie Plasier.

The Destin Marlins lost the first set 25-22, but then bounced back to take the second one 25-14. In the third and determining set, Destin came up short 15-12.

"Our serving was great the first two sets, but the third set I think we were a little nervous and hit some long," Plasier said.

"But overall I thought they played well. I'm proud of all of them," she said.

In the first set, it was back and forth with Ruckel staying just a few points ahead. About midway through, Ruckel made a five-point run, but then Destin got the advantage back with Carson Fayard tipping one in on the Rams. Fayard then went to the service line for Destin and served up three straight, but the Marlins still trailed 17-15.

Ruckel picked up a point, before turning the ball back over. With Hannah Basley at the service line, Destin put two points on the board to tie the game at 18-18 with a little help from Ellaine Wolford at the net.

Ruckel scored two points and then served one long, giving Destin a point. Destin returned the favor with a long serve.

Ruckel eventually won the match on some missed shots and just a couple of misses on serves by the Marlins.

After falling behind in the second set, Destin made a couple of runs on the Rams to take the lead for good. The first run came early with Addie Taylor at the service line. Fayard and Baxley hammered a couple of points home with Destin going up 6-4. Seconds later, Ruckel tied up the game at 7-7, but lost the advantage on a long serve.

The scoring went back and forth, with Destin going up 14-9 and then 17-11. Ruckel picked up two more points before Destin made their final run.

Up 17-13, Fayard stepped up to the line and served up six straight with a couple of those earned on volleys and Ruckel getting in the net.

Ruckel scored one last point on a miss by Destin and then the Marlins secured the win, 25-14, on a long serve from the Rams.

In the third and final set, Destin took the early lead with Brook Henderson serving up three consecutive points. It wasn't long, however, before the game was tied at 4-4.

The set to 15 was tight with the game tied three more times before Ruckel edged ahead 10-8.

Destin picked up a point and then lost the ball on a long serve. But then Ruckel went wide on a serve for a 11-10 game. Ruckel put up two more points with a hard hit spike and Destin missing on a dig.

The Marlins scored two last points on a miss by the Rams and then Fayard and Ashley Bouck blocking at the net. Destin went long on a serve to hand the ball back to Ruckel who finished off the game 15-12.

For the game, Destin's Fayard had four blocks, eight assists and five kills. Henderson had five aces, while Priest had nine digs and Taylor, seven.

Destin will be back at home on Monday, Oct. 5 against the Bruner Spartans at 5 p.m.